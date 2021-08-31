Let's Punish People for Getting Vaccinated

Welcome to Insanity Wrap, your weekly dose of the best of the worst. Schools will punish people for getting vaccinated is today’s big crazy.

Plus:

College students vent their Ls about Biden

One of our Veeps is missing!

David Frum is still the worst

Before we get to today’s big story, here’s a short video to make you lose whatever little faith you might still have in humanity.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Why do they always look like this pic.twitter.com/2mNhZoBfIv — Libs of Tik Tok (@libsoftiktok) August 30, 2021

Insanity Wrap died once and ended up disabled, but we got better.

Punish People for Getting Vaccinated — Smart!

AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File

One of Insanity Wrap’s favorite maxims is: “Show me a man’s incentives and I’ll tell you how he behaves.”

Another is: “Make mine a double,” but that’s not important right now.

So:

Despite issuing a vaccine mandate for students, faculty, and staff to return to campus this fall, Amherst College has implemented a slate of new restrictions, including double-masking and limiting student travel to the town of Amherst.

But wait. It gets worse.

President Biddy Martin said the school would be requiring masks for anyone indoors; on August 24, that edict was increased to say students must wear two masks if they are not wearing KN95 masks in classrooms and other academic spaces at full capacity.

And…

In addition to the masking mandate, no events with alcohol can be held at the beginning of the fall semester, and everyone at sporting events must be masked. No tailgating before or after events will be allowed.

No canoodling with the townies, either:

Further, students will not be allowed to go to restaurants and bars in the nearby town of Amherst, and will not be permitted to travel to the town at all unless they are engaging in “business” such as setting up a bank account or picking up prescriptions.

It isn’t just Amherst. It isn’t just college kids.

Here in Colorado, Pueblo schools now require “all individuals ages two and older to wear facial coverings while indoors at all grade schools, childcare centers, and youth camps.” [Emphasis added.]

The science says children neither catch nor transmit the Wuhan Flu in numbers anyone needs to be concerned about. Karen says, “It puts the mask upon its skin, or else it gets the hose again.”

FULL DISCLOSURE: Insanity Warp & Family are fully vaccinated. But as with everything else, assess your own risks and make your own decisions.

When the incentive for getting vaccinated is turning college kids into wards of their schools or forcing toddlers into wearing masks that help no one but damage their psyches…

…are we still supposed to believe any of these measures are actually about combating a pandemic?

Also note this.

When the incentives are insane, you will get crazy behavior. Either we end the madness or go mad — which might just be the point.

On second thought, maybe “Make mine a double” has never been more important than it is right now.

Your Weekly Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

How about some entirely peaceful protest, as college kids come to understand the enormity of Presidentish Joe Biden’s malicious ineptitude?

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Seattle Mayor Using Homeless Response Cops for Personal Protection

David Frum Is the Worst

I genuinely wish I could understand how anyone can claim this is a myth? Just yesterday McKenzie said, "We did not get everybody out that we wanted to get out." The admin says 240. https://t.co/XcEUe9NHsZ — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) August 31, 2021

Forget for a moment that David Frum is just plain factually wrong here.

Let’s instead look at the phrase he chose to peddle his lie: “Stab-in-the-back myth.”

The stab-in-the-back myth was used but Hitler and the Nazis in their rise to power as a way to excuse failure and persecute the Jews.

The myth is that the German army had not actually been defeated in the field at the end of WWI, but instead had been “stabbed in the back” on the home front by Jews, bankers, Jewish bankers, communists, etc.

The fact is that the German army had been beaten in the field, but those fields were in Belgium and France. The German people didn’t see the defeat with their own eyes and so it was easy for Hitler to sell the Big Lie.

Insanity Wrap highly recommends reading Nick Lloyd’s Hundred Days: The Campaign That Ended World War. The German army had been beaten decisively, and the stab-in-the-back myth was just that: A myth exploited by Hitler.

Nevertheless, David Frum is using the same language, as though those of us telling the truth about Biden leaving our people behind to the tender mercies of the Taliban are…

…that’s right, we’re Literally Hitler™.

David Frum is a terrible human being, but you knew that already.

One of Our Veeps Is Missing!

AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Are you old enough to remember when the White House insisted everyone call it the Biden-Harris Administration because Kamala Harris was going to be such a vital part of everything all the time now and forever or at least until she 25th’d Joe out and then got elected on her own, albeit difficult to locate, merits?

Congratulations. You are five months old today!

Joe Concha explains what happened to our Milk Carton Veep:

All of this helps explain why Harris has been taken off the field almost completely. Last week Harris was sent to Vietnam and Singapore amid the chaos in Afghanistan. When that trip was over, she stopped off in Hawaii to visit Pearl Harbor. Any Americans who wanted to hear why Harris supported the decision to pull U.S. forces out of Afghanistan last spring would have to wait, because the press was blocked from the event. Since Harris took office, she has yet to hold even one formal solo press conference. Not one. It’s also been weeks since Harris sat down for a one-on-one interview. There’s a reason for that: Her handlers seem to know there’s very little upside in having her say anything unscripted on the crisis at the southern border, where the migrant numbers are at 20-year highs amid a pandemic.

The only error Insanity Wrap could find in this report is the implication that Harris is somehow better when they have her say anything scripted.

Math Is Hard

Somewhere between 200 and 9000 Americans remain in Afghanistan. The 200 number is the one preferred by the White House. The 9000 comes from what the White House said 9 days ago "Somewhere between 10 and 15k Americans remain" 6000 Americans were evacuated. 200 number is BS. — Michael P Pregent (@MPPregent) August 31, 2021

Insanity Wrap regrets to inform you that regardless of Biden’s Bungled Bugout, we are far from done with our war in Afghanistan.

One More Thing…

Insanity Wrap apologizes for nothing.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back next week for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.

