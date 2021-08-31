'America Hates You': Mom of Marine Killed in Kabul Writes Scathing Message to Joe Biden—and Is Silenced by His Big Tech Buddies

“America hates you!!!” wrote the inconsolable mother of a U.S. Marine killed at the Kabul airport to President Joe Biden. It didn’t take long for the president’s Big Tech buddies to help out their guy and shut her down.

Welcome to Joe Biden’s ever-shrinking and closed-minded America.

New Gold Star Mom, Shana Chappell, the mother of Marine Lance Corporal Kareem Nikoui, wrote a post on Facebook describing what she thought of the president and what she told him at the dignified transfer ceremony. The transfer ceremony was held Sunday at Dover Air Force Base for the bodies of the eleven dead Marines, a Navy corpsman, and an Army staff sergeant killed last week in a terrorist attack at the Kabul airport.

Chappell described a very dismissive President Biden, who, as he does so often, tried to make the exchange with the grieving mother about him instead of Chappell’s son. She explained that the president didn’t much like what she had to say. And by the looks of it, the White House, which works very closely with Facebook, didn’t much like what she had to say, either.

Silicon Valley’s Big Tech oligarchs stepped in to save their friend from Chappell’s harsh words.

Chappell’s Facebook page was suspended and it looks as if Biden trolls reported several of her Instagram posts, earning her “warnings” from the anti-free speech scolds on several posts that were months old. The Instagram page was reportedly shut down for a period of time “in error.”

Chappell posted to Facebook a description of her meeting with President Biden at the Dover Air Force Base dignified transfer ceremony.

The message was addressed and linked to the Facebook account of the president. It’s been broken up to make it easier to read on the page.

This msg is for you! I know my face is etched into your brain! I was able to look you straight in the eyes yesterday and have words with you. After I lay my son to rest you will be seeing me again! Remember I am the one who stood 5 inches from your face and was letting you know I would never get to hug my son again, hear his laugh and then you tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story and I had to tell you “that this isn’t about you so don’t make it about you!!!” You then said you just wanted me to know that you know how I feel and I let you know that you don’t know how I feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how I feel! U then rolled your fu**ng eyes in your head like you were annoyed with me and I let you know that the only reason I was talking to you was out of respect for my son and that was the only reason why, I then proceeded to tell you again how you took my son away from me and how i will never get to hug him, kiss him, laugh with him, etc, again … u turned to walk away and I let you know my sons blood was on your hands and you threw your hand up behind you as you walked away from me as if to saying “ok whatever”!!!

She wasn’t done saying her piece.

She said it … and then Joe Biden's friends cut off her accounts so that no one could read her words. Here they are: pic.twitter.com/waqDGERfob — Adult in the Room Podcast (@adultinthe) August 31, 2021

But she might have gone too far for the Facebook censors.

She said that the president “would see her again very soon!!!” and claimed that Joe Biden wasn’t the duly elected president.

Well, them’s fighting words.

You are not the president of the United States Biden!!! Cheating isn’t winning!!! You are no leader of any kind! You are a weak human being and a traitor!!!! You turned your back on my son, on all of our Heroes!!! you are leaving the White House one way or another because you do not belong there! MY SONS BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS!!! All 13 of them, their blood is on your hands!!!! If my president Trump was in his rightful seat then my son and the other Heros would still be alive!!!! You will be seeing me again very soon!!! Btw as my son and the rest of our fallen Heroes were being taken off the plane yesterday I watched you disrespect us all 5 different times by checking your watch!!! What the fuck was so important that you had to keep looking at your watch???? You are nobody special Biden!!! America Hates you!!!!!

Is this a credible threat to the president? Unlikely. It sounds like the rantings of an inconsolable mother who thinks the president got her son killed in one of the biggest botched operations in American history. Indeed, her assessment is perfectly rational.

But you never know what will happen next. Chappell’s son was killed in an entirely foreseeable terror attack, in an entirely foreseeable disastrous pull-out, ordered by a president who apparently can’t see. Then she was silenced by Big-Tech censors because her grieving didn’t comport to their standards.

Maybe the Norco, Calif., mother will get a visit from the Secret Service next.

And then, who knows, perhaps she’ll be charged with wrong-think and then locked up in a jail cell for six months waiting for a political show trial.

It’s Joe Biden’s America. We’re just living – and dying – in it.