Antifa AP Government Teacher Brags About Indoctrinating Kids, Turning Them Into 'Revolutionaries'

Next time your commie sister-in-law (provided you still talk to her) tells you that teachers aren’t brainwashing their students with Marxist nonsense, show her this article and video.

California teacher Gabriel Gipe is an admitted member of Antifa. He is also a teacher at Inderkum High School in Sacramento, California. He recently admitted to trying to indoctrinate his students and turn them into “revolutionaries.” He believes he is succeeding, and he admitted it all to an undercover reporter from Project Veritas.

“So, they take an ideology quiz and I put [the results] on the [classroom] wall. Every year, they get further and further left … I’m like, ‘These ideologies are considered extreme, right? Extreme times breed extreme ideologies.’ Right? There is a reason why Generation Z, these kids, are becoming further and further left” Gipe boasted.

Project Veritas just released the sickening ten-minute video, where the teacher spills his Marxist guts and happily talks about his propagandizing. He shames students who don’t agree with his commie nonsense and went so far as to create an “ideology spectrum” on which he forced students to place their photos to show how their beliefs align.

“I have 180 days to turn them [students] into revolutionaries … Scare the f— out of them,” Gipe states in the undercover footage.

FACT-O-RAMA! Gipe, an AP Government teacher, has an Antifa flag and a picture of Mao hanging in his classroom.

Gipe goes on to tell a story about a student who was uncomfortable with the Antifa flag.

“I have an Antifa flag on my [classroom] wall and a student complained about that — he said it made him feel uncomfortable. Well, this [Antifa flag] is meant to make fascists feel uncomfortable, so if you feel uncomfortable, I don’t really know what to tell you. Maybe you shouldn’t be aligning with the values that this [Antifa flag] is antithetical to,” Gipe bragged.

He also states that a violent overthrow of the U.S. government is a necessary solution for today’s society.

“Like, why aren’t people just taking up arms? Like, why can’t we, you know — take up arms against the state? We have historical examples of that happening, and them getting crushed and being martyrs for a cause and it’s like — okay well, it’s slow going because it takes a massive amount of organization,” Gipe is recorded saying.

Gipe wears an Antifa shirt in the 10-minute undercover interview and seems proud of his successful brainwashing of students.