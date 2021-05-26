The Morning Briefing: Biden's Only Real Success as President Is Really Trump's

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Wednesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. I really don’t know where the country is headed with this whole kombucha thing.

We’re going to mostly continue with yesterday’s theme: Biden’s an idiot, the media is evil, all the worst people wear pants and so on. Some things just bear repeating.

I spent part of yesterday going over some more media-generated fairy tales about Joe Biden for the column I mentioned that I was writing. The longer he’s squatting in the Oval Office, the more concussed and fantastical the tales become. We see a doddering old man who always looks confused, they see a champion on a winged stallion, soaring about the land and performing feats of transformation. It’s quite good stuff if you’re a fan of fiction.

Once more, with feeling: the Biden kinda/sorta presidency thus far is an unmitigated disaster. True, there are partisans out there who are so invested in hating Donald Trump that they’re willing to tell themselves otherwise but that doesn’t change reality. We call these people unwell. Harsher terms could be used, but I’m in a generous mood today. We’ll get back to referring to them as bottom-feeding participants in a moronic mass delusion tomorrow.

Can’t you just feel the positivity radiating from me?

Here’s a partial list of Biden disasters thus far: the Mexican border, inflation, the overnight vanishing of the peace Trump brokered in the Middle East, gas lines, and endless press reporting about his stupid dogs.

Oh yeah, what he does to the English language when he speaks in public has been pretty brutal too.

The only thing that Team Dumpster Fire can point to as a success has been the widespread roll out and administration of the COVID-19 vaccine, which has gone very well. Biden, Democrats, and their flying monkeys in the media are all doing victory laps over this but the man they love to hate reminded them that he’s the reason that they’re in this position.

Tyler has the story:

“New United States COVID cases, because of the record-breaking development of the vaccine and its early purchase and distribution by the Trump Administration, has hit its lowest level in more than one year, and falling fast,” the former president said. “I want to thank all within the Trump Administration who pushed so hard for a vaccine and got it done in less than nine months when everybody was saying it would take at least 3-5 years, and probably not happen,” Trump added. “Without the vaccine the world would be a much different place right now.” Trump also thanked the U.S. military “for its incredible distribution and logistical planning.” “Operation Warp Speed and our decision to purchase billions of dollars of vaccine before it was even approved, has been ‘One of the greatest miracles of the ages,’ according to many,” the former president concluded. “Thank you!”

While the Democrats are pretending that the COVID vaccine appeared out of the clouds like Brigadoon on the morning that Biden was inaugurated, those of us dwelling on the sane side of the street remember the effort Trump and his administration made to make it a reality. They did it while being constantly excoriated by Democrats for even saying it could be done quickly. The press repeatedly said it was irresponsible of Trump to promise a vaccine by the end of 2020. Most of the Democrats now pretending it’s Biden’s thing were saying that any vaccine developed under Trump shouldn’t be trusted and that they wouldn’t be getting it.

Yeah, the very people now try to shame and force skeptics into getting the COVID vaccine were the original COVID anti-vaxxers.

At this rate, the lying Dems may start crediting Biden with the fall of the Soviet Union just to try and put some extra coats of lipstick on this pig of an administration.

I kid but…OK, no I don’t.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Ducklings always help take things down a notch.

QUACK, QUACK: Police in Germany close a roadway so an adorable family of ducks could safely cross the street. 🦆 https://t.co/i9rZzYvW4s pic.twitter.com/rVo8lYMdl2 — Good Morning America (@GMA) May 25, 2021

PJ Media

My latest column: Media Pathetically Creates a Biden We All Know Isn’t There

Treacher: Chinese Communist Party Shelled Out Millions for Propaganda in American Newspapers

Jen Psaki Has an Embarrassing Joe Biden-Esque Moment

Your city on Democrats. Austin City Hall Is Now Occupied by a Tent City With Machete-Wielding ‘Security’

VodkaPundit: Insanity Wrap #213: White House Pushing for Vaccination Notifications… on Dating Sites?

Systemic Marxism: Biden Admin Allows BLM flags to Fly on Federal Buildings

#LockEmUp. WaPo Admits It Ignored ‘Tin-Hat Nonsense’ of COVID Lab-Leak Possibility Because … Trump

VIDEO: St. Louis Party-Goers Swarm and Dance on Police Cruiser

EPIC: Some Michigan Residents Use Transgender ‘Logic’ to Go Maskless

Mexican Political Violence Escalates Dramatically

Remember when he was a tough guy? Actor John Cena Apologizes to China for Acknowledging the Existence of Taiwan

What Could Go Wrong? Nearly 200 Minneapolis Police Officers Have Retired Since George Floyd Killing

Chicago Sees Its Worst Mostly Peaceful Weekend Since 2015

As California Goes, So Goes the Nation. But Why Should We Put Up With It?

Economic Confidence Tanks Under Biden

Because of course. BREAKING: Suspect Opens Fire at Memorial on Anniversary of George Floyd’s Death

Twitter Mob Comes For Mark Ruffalo After He Does Something Right For Once

Trump Won’t Let Biden Throw His Greatest Accomplishment Down the Memory Hole

Another Left-Wing Hoax About Trump Blows Up

Stossel: ‘Are You on the Take?’

Assassination Attempt? White Powder Package to Rand Paul Threatens to ‘Finish What Your Neighbor Started’

Media Pretending They Never Tried to Censor Those Writing About the Wuhan Lab-Leak Theory

Townhall Mothership

Senate Bans Funding of Dangerous Gain of Function Experiments in China

Epstein Guards to Avoid Jail After Judge Approves Deal with Prosecutors

It’s a start. Judge Orders Gov. Newson to Pay $1.35 Million for Discriminatory Church Lockdowns

ICYMI: Biden Offered a Lifeline for Left-Winger Who Even Bernie Sanders Disliked

That’ll totally help with the border crisis. Shocking New Data Shows Joe Biden Has Practically Abolished ICE

School Edits Female Students’ Photos for Showing Too Much Chest, and Moms Are up in Arms

John Lennon’s Son Praises MLK, Takes Aim at America’s Self-Segregation

AOC Gets Leveled Over Ridiculous Claim About ‘Serving in War’ and Capitol Riot

Texas Two-Fer: Lawmakers Approve Constitutional Carry, 2A Sanctuary Bills

Absurd Ninth Circuit Decision In Carry Case Reaches SCOTUS

Study Finds Gun Laws Slow To Change

OLC memo to Barr: We wouldn’t have charged Trump with obstruction even as a private citizen

Feel the Olympic unity. Do not travel advisory issued on Japan with Summer Olympics only weeks away

Squatters take over Seattle home, police are forced to stand aside as they clear it out

CDC: Out of 101 million vaccinated Americans, just .0007% were hospitalized due to COVID breakthrough infections

Cenk Uygur successfully unites people on all sides of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict with his impressively terrible take

Jonathan Chait says right-wingers (like Iowahawk) ‘are making truly stupid dunks’ on the New York Times for changing its headline

Teachers unions are Satan. Randi Weingarten blasts ‘reckless and dangerous’ Gov. Greg Abbott for not mandating masks in schools starting in June

Speaking of Holocaust comparisons, here’s a flashback thread of Dems and the media comparing the Trump administration to Nazi Germany

VIP

Kruiser’s (Almost) Daily Distraction: Time to Go Back to a Flip Phone?

VodkaPundit, Part Deux: Facebook Is Circumventing Your Privacy Settings, But You Can Stop Them

Adventures In Maskless-ness

COVID-19 Vaccine Arrogance Is Stupid and Dangerous Given Everything We Have Seen in the Last Year

Will the Jan. 6 Commission Vote Destroy the Filibuster? Joe Manchin Speaks Up

Biden’s Legacy Could Be Dooming Us to Relearn the 20th Century’s Ugliest Lessons in the 21st

GOLD REPLAY: Join Us to Talk About Facebook Censorship, the COVID Cult, and More!

GOLD Dumb, Disarmed and Diseased

Around the Interwebz

Who’s the ‘Ugly American’ Now?

‘Game Of Thrones’: Amanda Segel To Write ‘10,000 Ships’ Spinoff

Exclusive: Valve is making a Switch-like portable gaming PC

America first

How a ‘Bubble Expert’ Decoded the Physics of Making Mezcal

Bee Me

Asians Asked To Be Less Successful To Stop Ruining Racial Narrative https://t.co/c2Zcb8wMnI — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) May 25, 2021

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Tunes

I once got detention for super blood mooning.