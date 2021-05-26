Media Pathetically Creates a Biden We All Know Isn't There

Joe Biden Has Left the Building

My entry into the world of writing about conservative politics more than twenty years ago was prompted by a most righteous indignation about liberal media bias. If a time when that bias wasn’t awful existed, no one alive today is old enough to remember it.

One of Trump’s greatest of the many gifts he gave to the American people is that we no longer have to listen to liberals insisting that the media isn’t biased and that it’s all just a figment of the collective conservative imagination. They were helpless under his power, and he made them parade their awfulness in front of the public every day that he was in office. They knew it too, which is why none of them even feign objectivity anymore.

The American political press has been finding new ways to abuse its First Amendment privileges here in the 21st century. With George W. Bush, journalists lied a lot and kept reminding people that he was stupid. Barack Obama came along and they giggled like ditzy school girls who spent their nights writing prom fantasies about him in their feelings journals. With Trump they lied about everything and attacked like vicious, rabid animals. Then they’d go off whimpering about the fact that Trump supporters hated them.

Joe Biden presents challenges to the journo hacks the likes of which they’ve never encountered.

As anyone can plainly see, Joe Biden isn’t there anymore. Sure, there’s an older dude in the Oval Office who looks like him, but the upstairs part of him has clearly been vacated. Those of us who are honest about history would like to point out that the younger, fully functional Joe Biden wasn’t exactly hanging around any Mensa meetings. We’re not always known for letting the cream rise to the political top here in the U.S. Because I’m an avowed partisan, I will state unequivocally that that’s a bigger problem on the other side of the aisle.

The nation’s two biggest biased propaganda rags — The New York Times and The Washington Post — recently did profiles on the alleged president that are part creative fiction and part parents cheering on a slow toddler who finally managed to not eat the crayon.

Because Trump so damaged the MSM, WaPo doesn’t even know how embarrassing this headline is:

Weightlifting, Gatorade, birthday calls: Inside Biden’s day

Remember all the promises of a return to gravitas and more “presidential” behavior if Biden got elected?

WaPo obsesses over Biden’s schedule here, which further reveals how far gone he is, although I’m sure the author is unaware of that too. Here’s my favorite:

9:45 a.m. — “Proceed to Oval Office.”

Because doesn’t everyone need a daily reminder of where they work and that they should go there on their to-do lists? Does it say “Remember to flush and zip up” over his private toilet too?

I think even most Democrats would be surprised if Biden’s schedule were more complex than:

Wake Up.

Cap’n Crunch.

Nap.

Biden has become known for bugging out of the public eye early in the day. Guess what? That’s better than a president who’s busy and not dozing off!

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) recently voiced the criticism of some Republicans that Biden lacks stamina. “At no time, having known Joe Biden for quite some time, does he have the energy of Donald Trump,” McCarthy said on Fox News this month. “Donald Trump didn’t need to sleep five hours a night, and he would be engaged.” Biden’s supporters dismiss that comparison, saying Trump’s chaotic hyperactivity was hardly preferable to Biden’s steadiness. Sen. Christopher A. Coons (D-Del.), a longtime Biden confidant, said Biden in meetings “just crosses his arms, puts his chin in his hand and then just listens.”

None of this is a sign of incapacity, it’s “steadiness.”

It’s obvious that this was written with the intention of running interference for President “There Is No ‘There’ There,” but all of the attempts to make him seem to make him seem regimented and thoughtful just reveal him to be the guy we all see on television: a dullard who needs handlers to micromanage him. WaPo should have tasked this fluff job to a more adept writer.

The Times profile is worse in different ways. Three writer’s wrote a six million word article that attempts to portray Biden as oh-so-engaged in the process and super with-it. It’s positively exhausting.

A snippet:

On policy issues, Mr. Biden, 78, takes days or weeks to make up his mind as he examines and second-guesses himself and others. It is a method of governing that can feel at odds with the urgency of a country still reeling from a pandemic and an economy struggling to recover. The president is also faced with a slim majority in Congress that could evaporate next year, giving him only months to enact a lasting legacy. Those closest to him say Mr. Biden is unwilling, or unable, to skip the routine. As a longtime adviser put it: He needs time to process the material so that he feels comfortable selling it to the public.

What has he sold to the public so far other than “Wear a mask!”?

I found this line particularly telling:

So far, the Biden administration has moved quickly to confront the nation’s challenges even as Mr. Biden’s own deliberations can linger, often prompting calls as late as 10:30 or 11 p.m. as he gets ready for the next morning.

So the “administration” is taking care of business while he can’t make up his mind? Did they just accidentally admit that he’s not really running the show? That would be easier to prove if this administration had actually done anything to confront the real challenges facing the United States. All they’ve got so far is mask and vaccine shaming.

In addition to insisting that he’s regimented and deliberate, both articles mention Biden’s impatience and temper. Were one skeptical of the mainstream media, one might think that the writers are embellishing a lot and infer that Biden is merely unaware of what’s going on and that it makes him cranky.

It’s as if these “journalists” think that none of us have televisions or the internet. We all see Biden as he really is on the rare occasions that his handlers let him off leash. This video shared by our sister site Twitchy is typical of those outings:

"We don't have a moment to lose in preparing for 2021." Pres. Biden speaks at briefing on the Atlantic Hurricane Outlook and preparedness efforts at FEMA headquarters. https://t.co/gW0jqlZ9Zv pic.twitter.com/sdrytVbale — ABC News (@ABC) May 24, 2021

It’s a simple conversation, yet he has to work off of a script. The moment he loses his place, the babblefest begins. We’ve seen this happen over and over. The press wants to give him a gold star on his “Presidenting” chart for getting it right most of the time. I don’t know about you, but I prefer a POTUS who can speak English without crib notes.

Imagine this slow thinking, barely coherent president in charge during a crisis that requires quick decision making and clear communication. You can bet our enemies are doing just that right now.

It’s too much to ask that The New York Times, The Washington Post, and their ilk stop functioning as nothing more than publicists for this empty vessel who runs around and plays president during recess. Objective, unbiased mainstream journalism is deader than Joe Biden’s last brain cell, and it has been for a long time.

If only we could just bury it somewhere.