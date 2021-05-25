Chinese Communist Party Shelled Out Millions for Propaganda in American Newspapers

As more and more Americans allow themselves to accept that this [EXPLETIVE DELETED] pandemic finally might be ending, as we start to see “the light at the end of the tunnel” that the oldest POTUS in American history keeps yammering about, a lot of stuff that’s been in the back of our minds over the last 15 months is starting to tiptoe to the front. We’ve all got persistent little questions like: How did all this happen, anyway? Who’s responsible? How much of what we’ve been told about the origin and spread of COVID-19 is true, and who benefits from the lies? And sooner or later, those questions all end up having the same answer: the Chinese Communist Party.

For the past year, our moral, ethical, and intellectual betters in the press have insisted it’s a lunatic conspiracy theory to speculate that COVID-19 might have originated at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. But suddenly they’ve all reversed themselves, and now they’re admitting that a lab leak is not only possible but probable. (Without ever admitting they were wrong for an entire year, of course, and that they tried to silence anyone who dared to say anything about a lab leak. Their pride won’t allow them to admit error. Honesty is too much to expect from the people who never stop congratulating themselves for bringing us the truth.) As legendary science fiction writer Philip K. Dick put it: “Reality is that which, when you stop believing in it, doesn’t go away.” And the lab-leak theory isn’t going away, despite the best efforts of a lot of people who want you to shut up about it.

We’ve been scolded for calling it “the Wuhan virus” or “the Chinese virus,” which is what everybody on the news was calling it in the early days of the pandemic, until somebody told them to stop:

Liberal media pundits want you to think referring to the coronavirus as the "Wuhan" or "Chinese" virus is racist. Here's just a few of the times the liberal media did just that. pic.twitter.com/ss3kV5smSP — MRCTV (@mrctv) March 12, 2020

And just today, John Cena groveled to the Chinese government for daring to call Taiwan an independent county. A lot of prominent Americans are going out of their way not to offend China by telling the truth.

Since when do all these guys work for Xi Jinping?

Since a while ago, apparently. Chuck Ross, Washington Free Beacon:

A news agency controlled by the Chinese Communist Party paid millions of dollars to American newspapers and magazines over the past six months, even as U.S. officials have sounded the alarm on Beijing’s propaganda activities. China Daily paid more than $1.6 million for advertising campaigns in Time magazine, the Los Angeles Times, Financial Times, and Foreign Policy magazine, according to disclosures filed with the Justice Department. The Beijing-controlled news agency paid another $1 million to American newspapers, including the L.A. Times, Chicago Tribune, and Houston Chronicle, to print copies of its own publications… Many of the newspapers working with China Daily face severe financial problems. The Los Angeles Times furloughed workers last year as advertising revenue cratered during the coronavirus pandemic. Papers like the Chicago Tribune and Boston Globe have failed to turn a profit for years.

Whether you believe this virus originated or was manipulated in a lab, or you actually buy the story that somebody in a “wet market” just got a bad bowl of bat soup and that’s why you couldn’t hug Grandma for a year, there’s no disputing that this pandemic started in Wuhan, China. And everything the Chinese Communist Party has said and done since that initial outbreak has been dishonest. It’s not racist to say so, and you’re not a conspiracy theorist for paying attention. The only people who tell you so, Hollywood and the media, are literally getting paid by China. They don’t care about you and your loved ones. They’re only looking out for themselves. They don’t have your best interests at heart, and you don’t have to listen to them.

P.S. That goes for Fraudci as well.