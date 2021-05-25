Actor John Cena Apologizes to China for Acknowledging the Existence of Taiwan

Actor John Cena groveled before the Chinese Communist Party on Monday, apologizing obsequiously for the heinous sin of referring to Taiwan as a separate country. Cena had traveled to Taiwan and China promoting his upcoming film Fast & Furious 9. While the impetus for Cena’s groveling apology remains unclear, this episode illustrates the terrifying sway China has over America’s media environment.

“Hi China, I’m John Cena. I’m in the middle of Fast and Furious 9 promotions. I’m doing a lot of interviews. I made a mistake in one of my interviews. Everyone was asking me if I could use Chinese – [movie] staff gave me a lot of information, so there was a lot of interviews and information,” Cena said in Mandarin in a video message on Sina Weibo, the South China Morning Post reported.

“I made one mistake,” he added. “I have to say something very, very, very important now. I love and respect China and Chinese people. I’m very, very sorry about my mistake. I apologize, I apologize, I’m very sorry. You must understand that I really love, really respect China and the Chinese people. My apologies. See you.”

John Cena apologized in Chinese on Sina Weibo after calling Taiwan a country during an interview promoting Fast & Furious 9 pic.twitter.com/dzRKIYgEzL — Joe Xu (@JoeXu) May 24, 2021

Cena did not explicitly state what he was apologizing for, but earlier this month, the actor referred to Taiwan as “the first country to watch the film,” Fast & Furious 9. This remark angered many in China because the Chinese Communist Party insists that Taiwan — which has been the last bastion of the capitalist Republic of China since 1945 — is an integral part of the Communist-dominated country of China.

Universal Pictures, the film’s distributor, chose Taiwan for the film’s global premiere on May 19, but the company delayed the release date because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Universal released the film on May 21 in mainland China, two days after it released the film in Hong Kong. Fast & Furious 9 will hit U.S. theaters in late June.

Cena’s apology must be particularly irksome for the film’s director, Taiwanese-American Justin Lin.

Chris Fenton, a producer for Blockers (2018), a film with John Cena, condemned the humiliating apology.

“[Speechless]… And I love [John Cena] too! I produced his comedy [Blockers]… How is [Hollywood], &, quite frankly [America], allowing this behavior? We must stop this! Now!” Fenton tweeted.

From the NBA’s shameful cowardice on China to American companies allegedly benefitting from Uyghur forced labor to the Chinese forcing the Biden team to take COVID-19 tests via anal swabs early this year, it certainly seems like the nefarious Chinese Communist Party is “eating our lunch,” to borrow a phrase from Joe Biden.

In pursuit of the two-billion-strong Chinese populace, Hollywood kowtows to a demonic regime that puts Muslims in forced labor camps, discriminates against black citizens, replaces posters of Jesus with posters of Mao Zedong in Christians’ private homes, seized Hong Kong in violation of its treaty with Britain, forces Communism on the populace, and pushes aggressive expansion near India and the South China Sea.

The next time actors like John Cena virtue signal their support for Black Lives Matter while they cover up for the evil communist regime in China, Americans should call them to account for their hypocrisy.