Study Finds That American Corporate Brand You Like Is Probably Linked to China's Force Labor Camps

83.

That’s the number of U.S. and other foreign firms a new study links to China’s forced Uighur labor camps. Forbes has the details.

The 83 foreign and Chinese companies that ASPI has identified as directly or indirectly benefiting from the potentially abusive transfer programs for Uighurs include clothing brands such as Adidas, Gap, Tommy Hilfiger and Uniqlo; carmakers such as BMW, General Motors, Jaguar and Mercedes Benz; and tech giants such as Apple, Google, Huawei and Microsoft.

The camps include ideological “reeducation” and the workers are not allowed to go home. Their labor is advertised and sold online, including suggestions that they are not free to choose their work or lifestyle.

Factory bosses receive cash compensations for each Uighur worker they employ. Some companies have even advertised their ability to supply Uighur workers through online bookings. One such ad, claiming to be able to supply 1,000 Uighur workers aged 16 to 18 years, read: “The advantages of Xinjiang workers are: semi-military style management, can withstand hardship, no loss of personnel … Minimum order 100 workers!”

Also included:

In one case, a batch of “graduates” from a so-called vocational training center in south Xinjiang were transferred directly to a factory in the eastern Anhui province, according to a government report. The factory, Haoyuanpeng Clothing Manufacturing Co. Ltd, lists Fila, Adidas, Puma and Nike among its clients. Xinjiang workers have also been placed in factories that are part of Apple’s supply chains, including a plant in Guangzhou visited by Apple CEO Tim Cook in December 2017. Some brands including Adidas, Bosch and Panasonic told ASPI they had no direct contractual relationships with the suppliers indicated in the report, but no one could rule out a link further down their supply chain.

There’s more at the link.

These are by and large the same companies that continually push critical race theory on their workers here in the U.S. These same woke companies race to denounce America but are addicted to China’s race-based forced labor system, which is slavery or at the very least a form of indentured servanthood.

These companies have no credibility to speak on any social issues at all. That won’t stop them, of course.

At the same time, China continues rattling its saber in the region as it has since Joe Biden’s inauguration.

China has provoked tensions with its regional neighbours and the US over its claims of sovereignty in the South China Sea. The People’s Republic says that the entire waterway up to the coasts of the Philippines, Malaysia and Taiwan belongs to it. Beijing’s claim is based on the U-shaped nine-dash line etched onto a map in the 1940s by a Chinese geographer. In 2016, an international court of arbitration dismissed China’s territorial claims.

How big is that international court of arbitration’s navy? Wait — its navy is our navy.

Our navy is doing a divisive, political standdown to address “radicalism” in its ranks on Biden’s orders.

China’s navy is prepping for war.

China’s leadership is as aggressive and ambitious as any since Mao.

America’s leader was a dolt on foreign policy for decades on his best days, according to former Defense Secretary Robert Gates. Biden’s best days are well behind him, his first lady and vice president have no foreign policy experience, and his administration is hopelessly woke and goes out of its way to kill American jobs and choke off our energy supply.

And that’s leaving out the Biden family’s financial relationship with China through Joe’s son, Hunter, as his emails revealed.

We’re in the very best of hands from the White House Situation Room to the U.S. corporate boardroom, aren’t we?