China Apologizes for Forcing Biden Team to Bend Over and Give Anal COVID Tests

What’s Mandarin for “bend over”? If anyone should know that, it’s Joe Biden, “the big man” who, according to Hunter Biden’s laptop and his old business partner, was given a cut of his son’s take in his business proceeds from China and elsewhere. Now it’s being reported that Biden’s State Department diplomats literally had to bend over so that Chinese health inspectors could give them ANAL COVID-19 tests.

Did they get the American diplomats’ DNA, too?

China has rolled out anal swab testing for those at high COVID-19 risk as part of a measure that sparked strong controversy on Chinese social media. One user on Weibo commented "Low risk of harm; high risk of humiliation” Read more at https://t.co/XhBkdhcEEU. Photos: @AP pic.twitter.com/RJbyDlliRn — Radio Free Asia (@RadioFreeAsia) January 27, 2021

Vice News reported that the Chinese government says it gave the Americans the tests “in error.”

State Department says it has protested to Beijing and got assurances that US staff will not be required to undergo anal tests in the future, adding it’s committed to preserving the “dignity” of American diplomats https://t.co/KAUp9xQf4J via @VICEWorldNews — Viola Zhou (@violazhouyi) February 25, 2021

Vice reported that U.S. diplomats never agreed to anal testing.

“The State Department never agreed to this kind of testing and protested directly to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when we learned that some staff were subject to it,” a State Department spokesperson told VICE World News on Wednesday. The spokesperson said Beijing had assured Washington that the test was given “in error” and that diplomatic personnel were exempt from the test, which was mandatory for incoming travelers in some parts of China. “We have instructed staff to decline this test if it is asked of them, as was done in the past.”

Vice reports that the State Department protested the testing and received assurances that U.S. diplomats will no longer be required to have them in order to preserve their dignity.

But the BBC reports that China denies giving the tests at all.

China denies requiring anal swabs from US diplomats https://t.co/mo4MHjyzmV — BBC News (World) (@BBCWorld) February 25, 2021

A State Department spokesman said that China did require the testing and that this was never agreed to between countries.

“The State Department never agreed to this kind of testing and protested directly to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs when we learned that some staff were subject to it,” a State Department spokesperson told VICE World News on Wednesday.

The test works like you would expect a test that’s called an anal swab would work. The swab goes inside the rectum about two inches and is wiped around.

Chinese officials demonstrated the test on this dummy when they introduced the test.

China's New Anal Swab COVID Testing Demonstrated on Dummy: Some Chinese officials have rolled out a whole new way to test for COVID-19 — and it entails bending over and spreading 'em … something we can now see in a test run. You might've heard of this by now, but you haven't… pic.twitter.com/tHCrMTWJE4 — X-Entertainments (@x_enters) January 30, 2021

That’s not undignified for American diplomats or anything.

China swears the tests are more accurate than the nose swabs that send a swab so far up you think it’s going into your brain.

Then again China said the virus didn’t come from China and wasn’t transmitted between humans, either.