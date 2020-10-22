Ex-Hunter Biden Associate: 'I Have Firsthand Knowledge' Joe Biden Was Involved in China Deals

Tony Bobulinski, the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings, which was part of a partnership between the Chinese firm CEFC China Energy and the Biden family, went public with a statement about Hunter Biden’s corruption on Thursday morning. He accepted President Donald Trump’s invitation to attend the final presidential debate and he gave a powerful statement before that debate.

Bobulinski repeated his claim that then-Vice President Joe Biden had indeed coordinated with his son Hunter in notorious foreign business deals, specifically in China, contrary to Biden’s claims. He also announced that he would speak with members of the Senate on Friday and turn in his devices to the FBI.

“I am making this statement to set the record straight about the involvement of the Biden family, Vice President Biden, Jim Biden, and his son, Hunter Biden, in dealings with the Chinese. I have heard Joe Biden say that he has never discussed business with Hunter. That is false. I have firsthand knowledge about this because I directly dealt with the Biden family, including Joe Biden,” Bobulinski declared.

“Here are the facts I know, and everything I’m saying is corroborated by emails, WhatsApp chats, agreements, documents, and other evidence. And the American people can judge for themselves,” he added.

The former Biden business partner held up three phones he used between 2015 and 2018 and quoted a friend of his who warned that “if I went public with this information, ‘it would bury all of us man,’ the Bidens included.”

“I have no wish to bury anyone. I have never been political. The few contributions I have made have been to Democrats. But what I am is a patriot and a veteran. To protect my family name and my business reputation, I need to ensure that the true facts are out there,” Bobulinski explained.

He said James Gillier approached him about joining in a deal involving the Chinese state-owned enterprise CEFC China Energy and the Biden family. “I was informed first by Gillier and then by Hunter Biden and by Rob Walker that the Bidens wanted to form a new entity with CEFC which was to invest in infrastructure, real estate, and technology in the U.S. and around the world and the entity would initially be capitalized with ten million dollars and then grow to billions of dollars of investment capital.”

“After months of discussion, I agreed to Gillier and Hunter Biden’s request to become CEO of the entity to be called SinoHawk: Sino representing the Chinese side, Hawk representing Hunter Biden’s brother Beau’s favorite animal,” Bobulinski recalled.

He said Hunter Biden and Jim Biden (the brother of the former vice president) introduced him to Joe Biden on May 2, 2017. “At my approximately hour-long meeting with Joe that night, we discussed the Bidens’ history, the Bidens’ family business plans with the Chinese, with which he was plainly familiar, at least at a high level.”

The former Biden associate also noted a May 13, 2017 email discussing the allocation of equity. The email mentioned that “10 percent [was to be] held by H for the Big Guy.”

“In that email, there’s no question that H stands for Hunter, Big Guy for his father, Joe Biden, and Jim for Jim Biden,” Bobulinski explained.

“On numerous occasions, it was made clear to me that Joe Biden’s involvement was not to be mentioned in writing but only face-to-face. In fact, I was advised by Gillier and Walker that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden’s involvement secret,” the former associate recalled.

Bobulinski mentioned a disagreement with Hunter Biden. The VP’s son wanted $5 million to go directly to himself and his family — “he wanted the funds wired directly to an entity affiliated with him” — even though such an agreement was “contrary to our written agreements concerning Sinohawk.”

The former associate noted that on May 17, 2017, he “repeated to Hunter and others that SinoHawk could not be Hunter’s personal piggy bank.”

“Hunter became very upset with me,” Bobulinski recalled. He argued that CEFC China never sent the $5 million it was supposed to send to Sinohawk. “Instead, I found out, from Senator [Ron] Johnson’s September report that the $5 million was sent in August 2017 to entities affiliated with Hunter.”

The former associate announced that he would speak to a Senate committee on Friday and that he would be “providing to the FBI the devices which contain the evidence corroborating what I have said.”

The Biden campaign contested Bobulinski’s statements.

“As Chris Wallace said on the air about this very smear, ‘Vice President Biden has actually released his tax returns — unlike President Trump — and there is no indication he ever got any money from anybody in these business deals,'” Biden campaign spokesman Andrew Bates told Fox News.

“Joe Biden has never even considered being involved in business with his family, nor in any overseas business whatsoever. He has never held stock in any such business arrangements nor has any family member or any other person ever held stock for him,” Bates added.

“What is true is that Tony Bobulinski admitted on the record to Breitbart that he is angry he was *not* able to go into business with Hunter and James Biden,” Bates argued. “What is also true is that in contrast to Vice President Biden, Donald Trump has a secret Chinese bank account and pays more in taxes in China than he pays in federal income taxes in the United States — and that this is a desperate, pathetic farce executed by a flailing campaign with no rationale for putting our country through another four years of hell.”

Tyler O’Neil is the author of Making Hate Pay: The Corruption of the Southern Poverty Law Center. Follow him on Twitter at @Tyler2ONeil.