Mr. Potato Head Is No Longer a Mister and Is Now Gender Fluid

Mr. Potato Head is gone and replaced with a box of gender-fluid spuds.

It’s not good enough that you could dress up your Mr. Potato Head anyway you wanted, Hasbro has decided to virtue signal, announcing in no uncertain terms that “Mr.” is dead.

Hasbro announced that Mr. Potato Head will be replaced by a children’s toy known only as “Potato Head.”

Mr and Mrs are now … malleable spuds pic.twitter.com/DbrrA73vYn — Victoria Taft – Parler, Minds, Facebook, 5VTShow (@VictoriaTaft) February 25, 2021

Hasbro announced the change on Thursday using a produced video that blows up “Mr.”

Hasbro is making sure all feel welcome in the Potato Head world by officially dropping the Mr. from the Mr. Potato Head brand name and logo to promote gender equality and inclusion. In the fall, the new Potato Family Pack “Create Your Potato Head Family” will celebrate the many faces of families allowing kids to imagine and create their own Potato Head family. The name change will come with a fresh branding look with a whimsical color palette and more inclusive messaging along with new product to appeal to the modern consumer.

Now, Mister Potato Head will be erased into Leftist oblivion – like girls’ sports and books about COVID on Amazon – which are relics of a time when men were potatoes and women were too.

There will be no more gender specific anthropomorphic attributions to the tuber, who has been a staple in the kids’ toy box for 70 years. There will only be a box of two large potatoes and smaller potatoes, one assumes are children

An advertising agency called Bigeye conducted a survey of 2,000 Americans from all age groups and backgrounds to find the “cisgender” stuff is getting more and more passé. Gee, can’t imagine why, what with inculcating erasure of gender in schools, universities, and rioting members of society. Weird.

Anyway, here are two “insights” they found.

One-half of Generation Z agree that traditional gender roles and binary labels are outdated. Agreement is highest among Millennials, at 56 percent.

Over half (51 percent) of all respondents agree that, in a decade, we will associate gender with stereotypical personality traits, products, and occupations much less than we do today.

As it has done before to placate environmentalists, with a green version, Mr. Potato Head is going along with the latest craze of erasing gender.

American Girl is making boy dolls now. Thomas the Tank Engine is including girls. Barbie’s still Barbie – unless they offer a drag version, which would probably sell out.

Mr. Potato Head has already been experimenting with different identities, swapping out his spud exterior with Spider Man.

It’s not enough, apparently, to be able to dress up Mr. Potato Head anyway you want, no.

Companies going along with the erasure of basic genders communicates that the gender you were born into isn’t OK anymore but is malleable. In fact, you can choose it.

It’s not OK to be one of two binary genders. So it looks like Mrs. Potato Head might be out.

There he goes. pic.twitter.com/HH11Y9ef6G — Victoria Taft – Parler, Minds, Facebook, 5VTShow (@VictoriaTaft) February 25, 2021

Reaction and mockery were swift.

Society is not truly free or safe until all Potato Heads can use the planter of their choice. — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) February 25, 2021

"I didn't go through 12 years of medical school to be called MISTER Potato head!" -Dr. Potato Head — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) February 25, 2021

Does anyone want to address the fact that we all grew up playing w Potato Head. Every time we eat Fries we are eating our friend? Anyone who eats fries is a murderer. — Chef Andrew Gruel (@ChefGruel) February 25, 2021

