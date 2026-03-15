New Theory Emerges: Was the Supreme Leader Set up by a Leaker Named… Tucker Carlson?

The really weird thing is, there might be precedent for it: Quite a few pundits, including Michael Knowles and Jack Posobiec, connected the dots back in December.

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Remember when Tucker Carlson solemnly told us that President Donald Trump was going to use his 2025 end-of-year primetime speech to declare war on Venezuela?

BREAKING: @TuckerCarlson just told @Judgenap that Trump is likely to announce WAR w/ Venezuela tonight during his address to the nation. pic.twitter.com/DLGM51VcbX — Christopher Leonard (@ChrisLeonardATL) December 17, 2025

Judge Andrew Napolitano: Is Trump going to start a war in Venezuela? […] Tucker Carlson: Here’s what I know so far, which is that members of Congress were briefed yesterday [Tuesday] that a war is coming, and it’ll be announced in the address to the nation tonight at 9:00 by the president. […] A member of Congress told me that this morning.

According to Axios reporter Marc Caputo, Carlson also claimed that “members of congress were briefed yesterday that a war is coming and it’ll be announced in the address to the nation tonight at 9 o’clock by the president.”

Only it didn’t happen.

We didn’t invade Venezuela ‘til Jan. 3, 2026 — and when we did so, we did it unannounced.

Instead, Trump used the media’s interest in war to deliver a 20-minute, domestic-centric speech that focused on affordability, public safety, and other successes.

(Yours truly wrote about the bait-and-switch.)

Naturally, Tucker Carlson immediately outed the congressperson who fed him bad information. After all, ANYONE who’d lie about war deserves our condemnation.

Why, if you’re willing to lie about war, you’re willing to lie about anything.

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BWAHAHAHAHA HAHAHA!! I’m just kidding: Tucker Carlson never mentioned who his “source” was. It was almost like s/he never even existed. (I guess it just wasn’t that important.)

Today, a brand new theory is percolating: Did lightning just strike twice?

Did President Trump use Tucker Carlson’s disloyalty to set up the Iranians?

After all, you might’ve heard Carlson’s latest claim. If you haven’t, my PJ Media colleague and/or Tesla bro Matt Margolis wrote about it: Tucker claims he’s the subject of a criminal probe over Iran.

Tucker Carlson claims the CIA is preparing a criminal referral against him to the Department of Justice. For what, exactly? Well, according to Tucker, it’s for talking to people in Iran before the war started. "So the other day I found out that the CIA is preparing some kind of criminal referral against me, a crime report, to the Department of Justice on the basis of a supposed crime I committed," Carlson said in a video posted to X. "What's that crime? Well, talking to people in Iran before the war." The potential charge, according to Tucker, is a violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which would classify him as an agent of a foreign power. "They [the CIA] read my texts," he alleged. "So the crime under consideration apparently would be the Foreign Agent Act or something like that, acting as an agent of a foreign power."

Hmm. So Carlson admits he was “talking to people in Iran before the war.”

To whom was he talking — and what was he talking about?

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Because we know he spoke directly to the leadership of Iran. Less than a year ago, he bootlicked Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is an astonishingly powder-puff “interview.” And when a journalist (or whatever Carlson is) has relationships like that, he tends to use ‘em.

It gives you a competitive advantage: Access is power.

Furthermore, before the Iran War began, we know Tucker Carlson made numerous trips to the White House. Multiple outlets reported that Carlson was attempting to convince President Trump not to go to war against Iran.

Yet once war broke out, Carlson insisted Israel must’ve somehow talked Trump into it.

It’s all very intriguing, because one of the biggest mysteries of this war is, why the heck were the Iranian mullahs and their “supreme leader” so careless and stupid to meet all together in broad daylight? It decapitated Iran’s government.

Anyone with half a brain would’ve known how dangerous that was!

And now, finally, an explanation emerges. But before we get to that, let’s recap what we know:

Tucker Carlson has relationships with Iranian government leaders, admits to “talking to people in Iran before the war,” and vehemently opposed attacking Iran. Allegedly, Carlson personally lobbied President Trump NOT to attack Iran — and when Trump did, Carlson assumed someone (Israel) must’ve changed his mind. Whatever messages Carlson sent to Iranians have, allegedly, become the focus of a criminal investigation.

Perhaps the reason why the mullahs and their “supreme leader” were lulled into a false sense of security was because Tucker Carlson told them that the president was bluffing: There were no strikes coming, so there’s nothing to fear.

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Full disclosure: I don’t know for sure if this theory is true. Just like Tucker Carlson, I’m “just asking questions.”

But as far as conspiracy theories go, you’ve gotta admit, the pieces fit quite nicely. Over on X, it’s already getting lots of attention:

This photo is hilarious in hindsight.



Trump knew Tucker was talking to Iran.



So he invites him to the Oval Office before the strike… knowing Tucker will run straight back and relay it.



Iran sees this photo.

Thinks Tucker has Trump’s ear.

Thinks Trump is bluffing.



Meanwhile… pic.twitter.com/rYSARf5qhu — Avi Yemini (@OzraeliAvi) March 15, 2026

It wasn't why Trump met Tucker just before the Iran war, when he knew that Tucker was in contact with the regime in Iran.



The reason is clear now: Trump used that clown to feed disinformation to the enemy. pic.twitter.com/Mdo06Qugsf — Dr. Eli David (@DrEliDavid) March 15, 2026

Trump may have just pulled off the most badass counter-intelligence op ever personally executed by a U.S. president https://t.co/FGKwXFf4Ul pic.twitter.com/L1p54Pjm36 — Eitan Fischberger (@EFischberger) March 15, 2026

One Last Thing: 2026 is a critical year for America First: It began with Mayor Mamdani declaring war on “rugged individualism” and will reach a crescendo with the midterm elections. Nothing less than the fate of the America First movement teeters in the balance.

Never before have the political battlelines been so clearly defined. Win or lose, 2026 will transform our country.

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