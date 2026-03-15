Tucker Carlson Claims He’s the Subject of Criminal Probe Over Iran

Tucker Carlson claims the CIA is preparing a criminal referral against him to the Department of Justice. For what, exactly? Well, according to Tucker, it’s for talking to people in Iran before the war started.

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"So the other day I found out that the CIA is preparing some kind of criminal referral against me, a crime report, to the Department of Justice on the basis of a supposed crime I committed," Carlson said in a video posted to X. "What's that crime? Well, talking to people in Iran before the war."

The potential charge, according to Tucker, is a violation of the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), which would classify him as an agent of a foreign power.

"They read my texts," he alleged. "So the crime under consideration apparently would be the Foreign Agent Act or something like that, acting as an agent of a foreign power."

Despite this, Tucker insists he's not losing sleep over it. "I don't expect this to go anywhere," he said. "I'm not too worried about an actual criminal case against me for a bunch of reasons. One, I'm not an agent of a foreign power, unlike a lot of people commenting on U.S. politics and global affairs. I have only one loyalty, and that's the United States, and have never acted against it."

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Tucker continued, “Its interests are the only interests I care about 'cause I'm from here, and I have a lot of kids." He also noted that he's never taken outside money, saying, “Don't need it, don't want it, and that's provable.” He also pointed out that talking to foreign sources is, quite literally, his job. "It's my job to talk to everybody all the time and try and figure out what's happening around the world. That's literally what I do for a living, and I'm not gonna stop doing that."

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He then called the legal theory behind the potential case flat-out ridiculous. "So legally, I think the case is ludicrous, and I doubt it'll even become a case."

So, why discuss it? He argued that the point of the video goes beyond his own situation. He’s turning this situation, which may or may not be true, frankly, into a warning about how wartime governments become authoritarian:”Countries tend to become more authoritarian in wartime. It's just the nature of war. People are dying. The stakes are high." And the dissent that gets tolerated in peacetime starts getting treated like a threat. "The irony, of course, is the United States fights wars on behalf of freedom, but there's always less of it here in our country during war," Carlson said.

Then came the more pointed accusation: the U.S. intelligence community spies on Americans, and it does so more broadly than most people realize. "The USIC, the intelligence agency, spy on Americans," he said. "It's probably a little more widespread than most people understand, and it's outrageous."

Tucker acknowledged the CIA is a large agency and said he's not painting everyone in it with the same brush. But he was direct about what he believes is happening in his case. "There are some people who are mad at me for my views about Israel, and they have some latitude," he said. He explained the mechanics of how this kind of operation works: a criminal complaint gets passed to law enforcement, which generates a warrant, which justifies the spying. Then the existence of the investigation gets leaked to media outlets to "humiliate and terrify the subjects of this op."

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This, he says, has happened to him before, more than once. "In famously 2021 when I was still at Fox News and trying to set up an interview with Vladimir Putin," he recounted, "the NSA, I heard from someone there, had grabbed my text messages with an American citizen and had leaked them to news outlets." Those texts were nothing more than interview logistics. "They leaked them to The New York Times in order to stop the interview, which they successfully did, by the way, and they admitted that they were spying on me. This is not a fantasy. It actually happened."

He said they did it again two years later when he was trying to arrange a second Putin interview — the one he ultimately got anyway. The tell, he said, is simple: "When you get a call from a reporter who knows the contents of your texts, it's pretty clear something's going on."

Carlson closed by making clear this video is a warning, not a fundraising pitch: "None of this, in my judgment, as of right now, is a huge threat to me, so I'm not making this video to complain about it or whine or ask you to send me money 'cause I'm under attack." The message, he said, is about what the government is actually doing — and who's doing it. "There are also people with agendas and grudges and no sense of restraint who are happy to misuse the power they have granted them by our elaborate secrecy laws to hurt fellow Americans for ideological reasons."

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He concluded, "That is entirely real. That's the story of Russiagate, and it's likely that things like that will begin to happen at greater scale now."

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