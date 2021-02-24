News & Politics

What?! Twitter Flags CPAC Website as 'Unsafe' Hours Before the Annual Meeting

By Victoria Taft Feb 24, 2021 9:46 PM ET
Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour

The American Conservative Union’s annual meeting known as the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) appears to be under attack from Big Tech and their buddies on the Left “cancel” the group from polite society on the day before its big annual meeting… “polite society” in this case being screaming rioters and CNN.

CPAC meets in Florida beginning on Thursday and throughout the weekend.

The annual meeting, which has been carried live on C-SPAN and covered by reporters from all political walks of life for years, has been attacked as a tool of white supremacy featuring a cast of speakers straight out of the KKK!

The only things missing are the sheets and conical caps.

The Left has been test-driving this narrative for a while now in hopes that the big lie will catch on and the question is whether Twitter has picked it up. With this latest move, Twitter appears to be playing along and amplifying the nutty narrative with its seeming censorship.

The social media site is veiling tweets linking to the website address cpac.org with an ominous-looking warning.

“The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe …”

There’s nothing wrong with the website. Facebook and Google haven’t joined the effort to censor the website. Yet.

Ironically, the theme of this year’s CPAC is “America Uncanceled.”

Twitter’s ones and zeros in the censorship department at HQ, conveniently located on San Francisco’s Poop Map, may have quite a sense of humor, in the same way you’d consider Lord of the Flies a comedy, that is.

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz provides a video of the bizarre warning on Twitter.

Rantz wondered if there could be an innocent explanation …

A Twitter spokesperson told PJ Media, “The link was marked unsafe in error. This has been reversed.”

If this was a targeted brown-out, Twitter would likely have said the same thing.

 

Others reported a Cloudflare issue protecting the CPAC account.

Neither the apparent online censorship nor CPAC’s change of locations from the Washington, D.C., area to Florida this year hasn’t hurt ticket sales, according to The Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard.

In fact, being in Florida in February has a special pull for most people, if they’re sentient beings.

Presumably, cancel culture has not had much impact on this year’s attendance, especially when you consider the big draw this year – former President Donald Trump.

 

If indeed this was Twitter’s doing, I wouldn’t put it past them to pull the same shenanigans again before CPAC is over.

Victoria Taft is the host of The Adult in the Room Podcast With Victoria Taft” where you can hear her series on “Antifa Versus Mike Strickland.” Find it  here.Follow her on Facebook,  TwitterParlerMeWeMinds @VictoriaTaft 

Tucker Carlson’s ‘Disinformation’ Monologue Triggers the Left Big Time – Now Watch Them Fall Into His Trap and Respond With Disinformation
California Democrats Plan to Use Political Tricknology to Save Governor Gavin Newsom From Recall
‘Give It a Try!’ Seattle-Backed Homeless Shelter Provides Pipes to Smoke Heroin and Advice on ‘Booty Bumping’
NXIVM Sex Cult Slaves Speak Out: ‘It Was New, It Was Edgy, and It Was Good’
Tags: CPAC TWITTER CENSORSHIP RACIST
TRENDING
Editor's Choice