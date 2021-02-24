What?! Twitter Flags CPAC Website as 'Unsafe' Hours Before the Annual Meeting

The American Conservative Union’s annual meeting known as the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) appears to be under attack from Big Tech and their buddies on the Left “cancel” the group from polite society on the day before its big annual meeting… “polite society” in this case being screaming rioters and CNN.

CPAC meets in Florida beginning on Thursday and throughout the weekend.

The annual meeting, which has been carried live on C-SPAN and covered by reporters from all political walks of life for years, has been attacked as a tool of white supremacy featuring a cast of speakers straight out of the KKK!

He walked away from the Democratic Party when they embraced and adopted the dangerous policies of the socialist Left. @RepVernonJones is proof that finding common ground on crucial issues can be a reality for all Americans. He joins us in #Orlando for #CPAC2021. pic.twitter.com/VQFmBHIkFe — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 24, 2021

The only things missing are the sheets and conical caps.

Many Americans have experienced the horrors of human trafficking due in part to the humanitarian crisis at our southern border. #Florida's @LtGovNunez is stepping in and stepping up to address this crisis. Thank you Lt. Gov, we'll stay the weekend. #CPAC2021 pic.twitter.com/eVy1A28qW1 — Matt Schlapp (@mschlapp) February 24, 2021

The Left has been test-driving this narrative for a while now in hopes that the big lie will catch on and the question is whether Twitter has picked it up. With this latest move, Twitter appears to be playing along and amplifying the nutty narrative with its seeming censorship.

The social media site is veiling tweets linking to the website address cpac.org with an ominous-looking warning.

“The link you are trying to access has been identified by Twitter or our partners as being potentially spammy or unsafe …”

There’s nothing wrong with the website. Facebook and Google haven’t joined the effort to censor the website. Yet.

Ironically, the theme of this year’s CPAC is “America Uncanceled.”

The Left proves why @CPAC worries about cancel culture. pic.twitter.com/oiLhwC2ho0 — Victoria Taft – Parler, Minds, Facebook, 5VTShow (@VictoriaTaft) February 24, 2021

Twitter’s ones and zeros in the censorship department at HQ, conveniently located on San Francisco’s Poop Map, may have quite a sense of humor, in the same way you’d consider Lord of the Flies a comedy, that is.

Twitter is blocking links to CPAC's website, https://t.co/ov8zGwWc2y, That slope sure got slippery quick! pic.twitter.com/pBHp6ZGgQu — Mark Dice (@MarkDice) February 24, 2021

Seattle radio host Jason Rantz provides a video of the bizarre warning on Twitter.

Try going to https://t.co/UOYpvZrjsD & you get a truly bizarre warning from Twitter that includes a claim that there could be “violent or misleading content that could lead to real-world harm.”#CPAC2021 starts tomorrow, with a speech by former President Donald Trump on Sunday. pic.twitter.com/TQnuhaUzar — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 24, 2021

Rantz wondered if there could be an innocent explanation …

As I said, it's possible that something on the back end of CPAC site could be causing this. It’s also possible that they’re purposefully restricting access since, ya know, they have a track record of doing that. Look at point 3 below. pic.twitter.com/4NZwHpOLzB — (((Jason Rantz))) on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) February 24, 2021

A Twitter spokesperson told PJ Media, “The link was marked unsafe in error. This has been reversed.”

If this was a targeted brown-out, Twitter would likely have said the same thing.

Others reported a Cloudflare issue protecting the CPAC account.

Neither the apparent online censorship nor CPAC’s change of locations from the Washington, D.C., area to Florida this year hasn’t hurt ticket sales, according to The Washington Examiner’s Paul Bedard.

The move from DC to Florida didn't hurt @CPAC — the group headed by @mschlapp shows sell-outs of tickets… pic.twitter.com/dU401hyyI0 — Paul Bedard (@SecretsBedard) February 22, 2021

In fact, being in Florida in February has a special pull for most people, if they’re sentient beings.

The fight for freedom transcends languages, cultures and nations. American conservatives understand that our rights are inherent and that people desire to live free from tyranny. We’re honored to welcome @minkyungwook to #CPAC2021 in #Orlando. @KCPACKorea pic.twitter.com/qi5C3WvwYx — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 20, 2021

Presumably, cancel culture has not had much impact on this year’s attendance, especially when you consider the big draw this year – former President Donald Trump.

They have tried to cancel our values and now our voices. The time for silence is over. @CPAC is pleased to announce President Donald Trump who will help us #uncancel America and stop socialism. #CPAC2021 pic.twitter.com/SBYGv6DqQJ — CPAC 2021 (@CPAC) February 24, 2021

If indeed this was Twitter’s doing, I wouldn’t put it past them to pull the same shenanigans again before CPAC is over.

Victoria Taft is the host of “The Adult in the Room Podcast With Victoria Taft” where you can hear her series on “Antifa Versus Mike Strickland.” Find it here.Follow her on Facebook, Twitter, Parler, MeWe, Minds @VictoriaTaft