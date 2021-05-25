EPIC: Some Michigan Residents Use Transgender 'Logic' to Go Maskless

If you’re a male and you “identify” as female, the woke amongst us will rush to affirm your identity, and punish those who don’t validate your delusion and call them bigots.

Well, some Michigan residents, tired of COVID-19 restrictions, are using that same logic to be able to ditch their face masks by saying they “identify as fully vaccinated” despite not being so.

Residents of Luce County, Mich., a county of 6,600 people where only three people have died from COVID-19, are giving local health officials headaches from their clever tactic.

“A lot of people are using the phrase, ‘I identify as fully vaccinated’ and taking their masks off,” Kerry Ott, public information officer for the Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft (LMAS) health department told Michigan Radio. “I’m not kidding …They’re not vaccinated, but they’re going to take their masks off.”

So? What’s good for the goose is good for the gander, right? When so many buy into the idea that if you feel like you’re a woman when biologically you are a man, there’s no justification for saying one can’t identify as “fully vaccinated” when they are not.

“We’re just repeating what is in the governor’s orders. We’re not asking for people’s [vaccination] cards. We’re just asking for them to self attest their vaccination status. And if they say yes, we’re telling the businesses, ‘Then take them at their word and move forward,'” she added.

Fewer than 2,000 people in Luce County (approximately 35 percent) are fully vaccinated.

Look, if we’re supposed to take transgender individuals at their word that they are the gender they claim to be despite science and biology, then I see no problem with people “identifying” as “fully vaccinated.” As long as we’re pretending people are something they’re not, anything is possible.

And for those people who object? Well, based on transgender ideology, you’re a bigot if you don’t accept someone’s fully vaccinated identity.

“But, that’s different! Unvaccinated people could spread COVID!” some might say.

“Well, maybe… but then you can just wear a mask and remain socially distant… I mean, you expect me to call Ellen Page a dude and Bruce Jenner a woman” is my response to that. Heck, they can double-mask and wear goggles—both things that Anthony Fauci has, at one point, recommended. Why punish people who identify as fully vaccinated by not letting them pretend they are, in fact, vaccinated?

Better yet… maybe instead of the rest of us being compelled to validate the “gender identity” of a male who thinks he’s a woman or a female who thinks she a male, maybe we can go back to a time when science and biology, not feelings, mattered most.