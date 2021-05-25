Systemic Marxism: Biden Admin Allows BLM flags to Fly on Federal Buildings

The war on police has been brutal and now it’s insulting. In a time when a pro-2nd Amendment police captain was fired for supporting constitutional carry legislature, a Virginia police lieutenant was fired for donating to Kyle Rittenhouse’s defense fund, and a DEA agent was fired for being in the capital, (not the capitol), on January 6th, the State Department is giving the thumbs up to fly the BLM flag.

An anonymous source from Biden’s State Dept. leaked a memo that indicates, “diplomatic and consular posts,” are free to fly BLM flags and banners today, May 25th and beyond, in honor of the one-year anniversary of the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The memo, first reported by Jack Posobiec on humanevents.com states, “The Department supports the use of the term ‘Black Lives Matter’ in messaging content, speeches, and other diplomatic engagements with foreign audiences to advance racial equity and access to justice on May 25th and beyond. We encourage posts to focus on the need to eliminate systemic racism and its continued impact.”

It continues, “May 25 marks one year since the brutal murder of George Floyd by police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Last year, the horrific video of Mr. Floyd’s final 9 minutes and 29 seconds went viral and spurred Black Lives Matter protests worldwide, in response to his senseless killing and to demand an end to systemic racism and police brutality. One year later, many in the international community will honor Mr. Floyd and acknowledge the long journey nations face to advance racial justice. Leading up to May 25, the Department has issued guidance on the use of Black Lives Matter language, banners, and flags.”

The entire memo is here.

This comes after a solid year of nationwide BLM-backed violence, with the help of their non-binary siblings in antifa. Minneapolis alone saw roughly 700 buildings damaged after the death of George Floyd. A year of rioting has cost Portland, Oregon, taxpayers more than $12 million dollars. Roughly 20% of Seattle’s police force quit after last year’s chaos.

Despite the year of carnage, the U.S. embassy in Spain is displaying the Black Lives Matter flag from its roof.

Jack Posobiec writes, “Despite the documented actions of BLM protestors during the riots of 2020, and despite the New York Times reporting on their organization’s declining popularity with American voters, our federal government has nonetheless decided to endorse and promote an organization with admitted Marxist roots as one having ties to our official foreign offices.”

Yet another insult to cops, when the Biden administration backs BLM’s beliefs in police brutality and systemic racism, even though body cams show us something else.

Self-described Marxist and co-founder of BLM, Patrisse Cullors, recently purchased her fourth mansion on money donated to BLM, and is currently looking at property in the Bahamas.