Insanity Wrap #213: White House Pushing for Vaccination Notifications... on Dating Sites?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: What’s sexier than advertising your communicable disease status to potential mates on OK Cupid?

Answer: Literally anything else we could mention on a family-friendly blog.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

The cushy lives of Epstein’s corrupt and/or incompetent prison guards

Lock step, goose step, ToMAYto, ToMAHto

Biden looking to offshore more EV work despite campaign pledges to union guys

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Insanity Wrap would like to take a small part of your day to show you how (not) to bring the sexy back:

In a White House COVID-19 press briefing Friday, officials highlighted the work of OkCupid and other popular dating apps encouraging users to get vaccinated — with some noticeable giggles intermixed. Senior White House advisor Andy Slavitt awkwardly went through a list of dating apps and vaccination features as chief medical advisor to the president Anthony Fauci, Surgeon General of the United States Vivek Murthy, and Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Rochelle Walensky looked on, sniggering and grinning.

Truly, is there anything sexier than a grown man in an important position who giggles at the thought of grown men and women dating?

They keep telling us the prudes are all on the Right, but Insanity Wrap knows better.

Andy Slavitt and his schoolboy giggles aside, Insanity Wrap wonders just how vaccinations will work as spongeworthiness cues on sites like OK Cupid.

Let’s take a look back at a few, more traditional pickup lines.

On a scale of One to America, how free are you tonight?

If I said you had a gorgeous body, would you hold it against me?

May I buy you dinner, or perhaps a diamond yacht?

To those classics, let Insanity Wrap now add this one: “Hey, babe, have you had all your shots?”

If you close your eyes, you can almost hear the plunging birthrates.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Bay Area Surgeon Offers to Remove All External Traces of Genitalia

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

The prison guards who skipped their rounds & falsified records when Epstein allegedly died by suicide will dodge jail time after agreeing to cooperate with a DOJ IG inquiry, making them the latest in the saga to seemingly be let off the hook.@DCExaminerhttps://t.co/Mjm2AB7squ — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 24, 2021

Insanity Wrap is today’s craziest person for wondering out loud if saying “Epstein didn’t kill himself” will still get you banned from social media.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

The great thing about marching in lockstep is that everybody’s doing it!

“Major media outlets spent a year demonizing the lab-leak theory as an insane conspiracy theory,” journalist Glenn Greenwald tweeted. “Fact-checkers pronounced it false … Mainstream outlets are now forced to admit its viability. Any accountability?”

Nope. No accountability.

If the press can all agree on the same narrative, then they can effectively memory-hole old, outdated narratives.

Yesterday’s conspiracy theory is today’s story worth investigating is tomorrow’s brushed-aside fact.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Riddle me this, Batman.

What do you call masked (and possibly armed) hoodlums assuming the power to enforce random “laws” on innocent civilians?

An actual insurrection, that’s what.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: Biden’s Radical Agenda Might Just Be DOA

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

AP Photo

It isn’t much, but on days like today, Insanity Wrap will take what we can get:

“I’m very disappointed in the network,” one current CNN female on-air talent told The Daily Beast. “I think some disciplinary action, at a minimum, was required in this situation.” The on-air talent conceded that the younger Cuomo “was always put in an untenable position,” given his job, but ultimately, she said, “I don’t think there were enough guardrails” to prevent this sort of scandal. “As a woman who works here, I feel a little let down, to be honest,” this on-air personality said. “Chris Cuomo’s concern for his brother is admirable but working to discredit the multiple women who have accused Andrew Cuomo of sexual impropriety is both journalistically and morally immoral,” added another insider, a regular on-air guest.

There’s more at the link, and while Insanity Wrap doesn’t usually encourage readers to visit the Daily Beast, this report is worth your time and your click.

The problem, of course, is that none of these complaints are from people going on the record, using their names and their star power (such as it is at a barely-watched network) to force real change.

Anonymous complaints to a Daily Beast reporter don’t amount to much more than a couple of buzzing flies to CNN brass, and even less to someone with Chris Cuomo’s connections.

So what’s it going to be, anonymous CNN personalities? Insanity Wrap wants to know if you have what it takes to fix what’s wrong with your employer.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

Insanity Wrap is so old we can remember when Joe Biden told miners he “supports domestic production of EV metals.”

Insanity Wrap is seven months old, apparently.

One More Thing…

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.