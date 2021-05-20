Insanity Wrap #211: Bay Area Surgeon Offers to Remove All External Traces of Genitalia

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Having read the headline, neither one of us really needs or wants to know.

Biden’s ’70s Show

AP Photo/Barry Thumma, File

For those too young to remember Carter inflation, allow Insanity Wrap to present Biden inflation:

President Biden has repeatedly promised that he won’t raise taxes on American families earning less than $400,000 per year. Yet widespread and growing inflation due to his policies is — at least indirectly — breaking that promise. Call it the Biden inflation tax. Consumer prices have increased at an accelerated rate every month this year. In April, core inflation rose at its fastest month-over-month pace since 1981. The producer price index grew by the largest amount on record last month. Commodity prices are skyrocketing, with corn rising by more than 50% this year, lumber elevating to four times its traditional rate, and copper hitting a record high. Average gasoline prices nationwide have risen by about 40% since Biden was elected, exceeding $3 a gallon nationwide. Biden’s longstanding opposition to the Keystone XL pipeline contributed to widespread gas shortages across the Southeast caused by the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline. As these input prices filter down to consumer goods, prices will rise even further.

Insanity Wrap is glad the author brought up the year 1981 because it’s instructive.

That’s the year that newly sworn-in President Ronald Reagan and Fed Chairman Paul Volcker engineered a nasty 16-month-long recession — seriously, it was bad — to squeeze the Carter inflation out of the economy.

They had to bring the national economy to a screeching halt, throwing millions out of work — on purpose — because that was literally the only way to undo the damage Carter (and Richard Nixon before him) had done in just four years.

Insanity Wrap advises: Hold on to your pants, gentle reader. Four years from now they might be the only thing you have left.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

How about just this once we enjoy a moment of actual, real, genuine and entirely peaceful protest?

The people of Portland have spoken, and what they say directly contradicts what the radicals in charge of their city have done (and promised to do more of).

Insanity Wrap’s question is this: Will the Portland city council change course or will the people of Portland toss them out on their left ears or will H.L Mencken keep getting the last, bitter laugh?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

I have been fined $500 by @SpeakerPelosi for following CDC guidance. This was never about science. It has always been about power. — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) May 19, 2021

Ding! Ding! Ding! Ding! Ding!

Or “correctamundo,” as Insanity Wrap’s close, personal friend, Arthur Fonzerelli likes to say.

As our friend and colleague Stephen Kruiser wrote earlier today, “Granny Boxwine has decided that the House of Representatives needs to remain masked up at work, even though they got access to the vaccine long before we commoners did.”

Are they trying to convince us the vaccines are useless? Because in millions of cases, that’s exactly what frauds like Pelosi and celebrity medical spokesmodel Anthony “Doctor” Fauci are achieving.

Charging a sensible congresscritter (they do exist, albeit in small numbers) $500 is a low viral load of stupid compared to the damage and confusion Pelosi has created on just the Wuhan Flu issue alone.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Yao Dawei/Xinhua via AP

Xi’s gotta have it, they say… and he’ll get it free of charge if America’s “Democratic” Socialists like Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and Ilhan Omar get their way.

Beyond condemning the Senate and the Electoral College as “undemocratic,” the DSA calls for the promotion of socialism as a “political system that empowers the working-class majority to govern society in our best interests.” Crucially, the DSA’s 2021 platform calls for the United States to “end nationalistic posturing towards China, including the current trade war and any future aggressive economic, diplomatic, or military action” thus allowing the influence of the Chinese Communist Party to progress unimpeded.

There’s nothing here for Insanity Wrap to disagree with but we would add one thing.

It’s the working class and the middle class who get screwed worst by socialism, “democratic” or otherwise. The rich get richer and the poor never had anything to lose (not even their chains, not in this country) under every variation of socialism ever attempted.

But you knew that.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

A list of the 35 Republicans who voted in favor of the January 6 commission: pic.twitter.com/7yiealmmOT — Kyle Morris (@RealKyleMorris) May 20, 2021

Useless as waders on a frog, the lot of them.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

It might seem like a crazy question, given how far to the Left the Democrats have marched in lockstep these last dozen years, but Insanity Wrap feels just a little saner having read Jessica Tarlov ask it:

Liberalism has changed dramatically over the past few years, and the impact of these changes can be felt across a broad spectrum of issues that are turning a lot of happy Democrats into cranky ones. For me, there are a few issues that stand out to cause crankiness.

A quick note: There’s nothing — zero, zilch, nada — liberal about the modern Left. Call them leftists, progressives, statists, collectivists… anything but liberal, please.

But Tarlov’s main point about elected Democrats being far out of step with their actual voters still stands:

All this makes me wonder if we are running a real risk of turning “cranky Democrats” into disenchanted Democrats. With former President Trump out of the picture as the animating force, I worry that we will we start to see more results like the 2020 House outcome, where the GOP picked up seats across the map and sent more women and people of color to Washington than ever before, or the recent primary in Texas’s 6th District, where a popular Democrat failed to even make the run-off.

If — when — they lose, they’ll have no one but themselves to blame.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

cosmetic surgeons are now offering "non-binary gender nullification surgeries" to completely remove all traces of an individual's external genitalia. Yes. Really. pic.twitter.com/f6TxSifMbG — Kinkshamer Pagliacci┃top .69% on OnlyShame (@Slatzism) May 20, 2021

Insanity Wrap supposes that if people are going to surgically butcher themselves, then they’re going to surgically butcher themselves.

As disturbed (and disturbing) as this behavior is, we suppose that this kind of thing isn’t an inheritable trait.

Eventually, anyway.

So we’ve got that going for us. Which is nice.

In the meantime, however, there’s some real nightmare fodder if you click on the tweet…

…which Insanity Wrap highly recommends against doing.

