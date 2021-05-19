VodkaPundit

THURSDAY AT 3:30PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' Live Chat with Kruiser, Preston, VodkaPundit

By Stephen Green May 19, 2021 1:16 PM ET

With all the bad stuff going on here and around the world, is it OK to be giddy?

Because honestly, I’m feeling giddy right now.

The mask mandate is over, I get my second Pfizer shot on Sunday, the sun is out after a week of unseasonably winterlike weather, and the VodkaWife and I just finalized plans for a family vacation in August.

Rates are so low, we’re even flying business class. Even our sons are.

So, yeah, I’m in a great mood for another marathon live chat, and I bet Bryan Preston and Stephen Kruiser are, too.

As the old song goes, how about you?

See you Thursday — can’t wait!

Stephen Green

