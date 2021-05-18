Insanity Wrap #209: White People Even Walk Racist

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is it true that Northwestern Uniservisty students can’t even use the sidewalks without being shoved off by white supremacists?

Answer: No. Was there anything else?

Biden’s ’70s Show

Idiocy. First, they say no fossil fuel cars after 2035. In the US we drive 3.2 trillion miles per year. Electric cars use ~0.3 kwh/mile. We'll need to build a 1 GW nuclear plant every three weeks starting tomorrow JUST for the extra electricity to charge the cards. https://t.co/8d0ltIwyzg — Willis Eschenbach (@WEschenbach) May 18, 2021

It occurs to Insanity Wrap that we haven’t had a really good energy crisis since the 1970s.

We had twin oil shocks during the first and last parts of the decades, thanks to declining domestic production (we hadn’t yet figured out economical fracking) and general hostility in the oil-rich Arab world.

In other words, back then we were at the mercy of economics and geopolitics.

Today, if — when? — we have another energy crisis, the wounds will be self-inflicted by Democrats and other leftists hell-bent on ruining your life in the name of making themselves feel better.

In other words, today we’re at the mercy of people who hate us.

The ’70s were bad enough the first time around, but to repeat them on purpose requires a special kind of crazy.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

Translation: Why can’t you be good little Jews and let yourselves get killed?

On the very off chance that Insanity Wrap needs to remind you of the answer, it’s “Never again.”

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Punch back twice as hard, the kindhearted community organizer once said.

Yes, sir!

Holt has a long past of inflammatory, inappropriate commentary on social media. During high school, he instructed high school girls not to “look like an easy freshman whore.” Others who called themselves “freshies,” he wrote, “sound like a queer” [REVEALED: Anti-Gay Facebook Past of Right Wing Watch’s Jared Holt, by Peter D’Abrosca, Big League Politics, June 27, 2019]. Holt got his start in Washington D.C. politics working at Media Matters, the “non-profit” that “monitors” conservative media. Holt then built his resumé at RightWingWatch, a project of People for the American Way.

So very much more at the link that Insanity Wrap is practically giddy at the prospect of you, gentle reader, taking the time to read the whole thing.

Today’s craziest person in the world is any Lefty cancel culture proponent who thought the Right wouldn’t ever learn how to play by their rules.

If we can’t all just get along, we can sure as hell use their own tools on them until they squeal like pigs.

Insanity Wrap apologizes for the visual.

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

John Oliver said there aren’t two sides here and that the world should disregard the rockets launched from Gaza. Moments ago in Ashdod, Israel pic.twitter.com/7TaAUqrlDP — Hen Mazzig (@HenMazzig) May 18, 2021

Insanity Wrap has long marveled at the earthquake-proof engineering that goes into skyscrapers in places like California and Japan.

But in Israel, they make their buildings missile-proof.

Respect.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

AP Photo

Whenever we see a headline like the one above, Insanity Wrap’s first thought is, “How lovely! Another rationalization for spending money we don’t have in ways that are counterproductive.”

We were happy to see this, instead:

People are staying home because it pays more, thanks to the $300 weekly federal unemployment check bonus. Can you blame them? The weather is getting warmer, lockdowns are loosening, and they are collecting their highest paycheck in years without having to leave the couch. There are more job openings right now than before the pandemic hit the United States, yet in March there were 8.4 million fewer job positions filled and the number of applications was 13% below the pre-pandemic level. People are not in a hurry to go to work because the government is paying them to stay home. If Congress wants people to return to the real workforce, it needs to give them a pay cut.

Of course, asking Congress to show courage is like asking a cat to show concern.

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

We had hoped that the editorial under the headline was something as absurdly funny as that famous scene from Silver Streak with Richard Pryor and Gene Wilder.

Instead, we got something even more absurd but without any laughs.

This is the part of the program when Insanity Wrap would get up on our high horse (he’s seeking help, we’re told) and remind you that when young people are taught to view everything through the lens of race, yadda yadda yadda.

But we’re in such an unaccountably good mood today that we figure, why ruin a comically earnest and pretentious example of student “thought” with a bunch of exposition?

In fact, Northwestern University’s Kenny Allen is so over the top that we fear we might have gone on too long already.

Look on his works, ye whitey, and despair:

When I first got to Northwestern, I wondered why walking around on campus could be so frustrating. Even when sidewalks were relatively empty, I would often have to walk way around people to pass without bumping into them. At first, I chalked it up to the geographic diversity of the school; maybe the people that came to this school were used to different ways of moving through a public place. But after talking to my Black friends about my experience, they echoed it: people at this predominantly White school would not move out of our way on the sidewalk.

Plus: “So why did my Black friends and I all feel that we were being pushed off the sidewalks?”

Because Kenny has been taught that everything is racist but that’s the worst example he could actually find — even if he had to imagine it.

Seriously, Insanity Wrap wants to see video of white students pushing black students off the sidewalks or it didn’t happen.

Kids these days still carry smartphones with videocameras and TikTok and all that stuff, right?

If it happened, we should see it.

Pro Tip: It didn’t happen.

