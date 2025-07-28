DOJ, FBI Shut Down Disgusting Websites That Attracted Hundreds of Thousands

Last week, the Department of Justice (DOJ), along with the FBI, announced that it had finally completed a five-year program called Operation Grayskull. The results were the dismantling of four absolutely horrific dark websites that contained child sexual abuse material (CSAM) and the convictions of 18 individuals who will serve over 300 years in prison collectively.

According to CBS, these websites attracted over 120,000 members and received 100,000 visits per day. They contained millions of CSAM files.

The 18 men who were prosecuted were found guilty on charges including conspiracy to advertise child pornography, advertisement of child pornography, and possession of child pornography, and their sentences range from five years and a few months up to life in federal prison. They've also been ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution to the victims.

One of those men is William Michael Spearman, a man in his late fifties who resides in Madison, Ala. Or he did. He has since been sentenced to life in prison. The DOJ calls him the "lead administrator" of one of the websites that specifically posted CSAM and torture media involving toddlers and infants. He "managed numerous other 'staff' members, directed them on how to help run the site, recommended other users for promotion, kept records of child sexual abuse material advertised and distributed over the site, presided over staff meetings, praised and scolded users, and counseled users and other managers about the functions and expectations of the website," according to the federal agency.

Spearman, who was sentenced last year, was arrested in 2022 — Operation Grayskull began in 2000 — and CBS reports that the warrant was so big that the FBI director himself was involved. Agents were prepared for a dangerous situation when they embarked on Spearman's home. Luckily, they were able to grab and cuff him before he could reach for the three handguns he had nearby. His nickname was "Boss," and the DOJ called him "one of the most significant" purveyors of CSAM in the world."

Matthew Branden Garrell, 38, of Raleigh, N.C., a graduate of North Carolina State with a degree in psychology, was sentenced in 2023 and will spend 20 years and 10 months in prison.

Thomas Peter Katsampes, 52, of Egan, Mich., was the most recent person to receive his sentence after pleading guilty to various charges related to child pornography in February. He joined the site in 2022 and worked his way up to a staff member. He'll spend more than 20 years in prison.

In addition to the 18 men who have been prosecuted, two others died before justice was served. Arrests related to the operation have also been made overseas in various countries, including the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Italy, Germany, Estonia, Belgium, and South Africa.

"This operation represents one of the most significant strikes ever made against online child exploitation networks," said FBI Director Kash Patel. "We’ve not only dismantled dangerous platforms on the dark web, but we’ve also brought key perpetrators to justice and delivered a powerful message: you cannot hide behind anonymity to harm children."

Last week, I just wrote about how law enforcement busted a disgusting child abuse and trafficking ring in Alabama, and now there's this. It's unbelievable to me how many sickos there are in this world and how many innocent children suffer at their hands. Twenty years in prison isn't good enough for that, but at least they're off the streets — and the internet — for now.

These men should be paraded around the country and made examples of, but for some reason, the mainstream media isn't really touching this story. I refuse to ignore those who prey on our most vulnerable citizens, but I can only continue to call them out with your help.

