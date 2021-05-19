Insanity Wrap #210: BLM Sides with Terrorists Again, But At Least This Time They're Foreign?

Insanity Wrap needs to know: Is there a terrorist group that, on a long enough timeline, the Left won’t embrace?

Answer: No. And the timeline doesn’t have to be that long, either.

Before we get to the sordid details, a quick preview of today’s Wrap.

Celebrate Diversity Criminality!

Criminality! The most de-electrifying video you’ll see all day

Trust the experts (even when they aren’t)

And so much more.

Shall we begin?

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Insanity Wrap likes to quip that as a libertarian-leaning conservative, we’re big supporters of law and disorder.

What that means is, we don’t believe in lawlessness, but we also believe in having as few laws as civil society can get away with having.

The result is liberty, and liberty is inherently messy, what with everyone pursuing their own happiness.

That we have too many laws is why Insanity Weap is such a big supporter of police bodycams. So long as police are required to enforce all those unnecessary laws, the people need a way to keep an eye on the police.

Sad to say, given the Left’s war on police and policing, bodycams are as much for the police’s protection as for ours.

Case in point:

District Attorney Andrew Womble announced on Tuesday that police officers were justified in using deadly force in the case of Andrew Brown. Brown, a known drug dealer with a 180-page criminal record, was shot by police in North Carolina on April 21. The law allows officers to continue shooting even as Brown drove away, citing danger to others in the area, according to the New York Post. In the bodycam footage released today, seven police officers can be seen surrounding Brown’s car. Brown backs the car up, and deputies can be heard yelling, “Stop the f–king car!” Brown drives the car directly into the group of police officers, causing some to jump out of the way, and a sergeant fired a single shot through the front windscreen.

Play stupid games, win stupid prizes — Insanity Wrap isn’t going to shed a tear over the “loss” of Andrew Brown.

But the stupidest prize — yes, dumber even than getting yourself lawfully shot and killed — is this:

#BLM protesters have shut down roads in #ElizabethCity, N.C. after deputies were cleared by DA after shooting #AndrewBrown, a drug dealer who tried to run them over. A young child with a bullhorn has been put through a moving car’s sunroof. pic.twitter.com/kZK5FQQH8H — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) May 19, 2021

There’s enough injustice in the world as it is, without celebrating thugs who got themselves killed while trying to kill others.

The Craziest Person in the World (Today)

Insanity Wrap thinks this the best thing we’ve seen all day so we just had to share.

Your Daily Dose of Mostly Peaceful Protest

.@Laurier student posts a horrific TikTok video glorifying stabbing people in Israel, comparing them to toilet paper and garbage. This type of incitement for violence & antisemitism must be investigated @LaurierPres – your Jewish students deserve to feel safe at your school. pic.twitter.com/WtZWI8iI5b — StopAntisemitism.org (@StopAntisemites) May 14, 2021

Wilfrid Laurier University student takes to TikTok to use interpretive dance* to demonstrate her hatred of Jews, including a knife and toilet paper as props.

We never thought we’d use the words “knife” and “toilet paper” in the same sentence, but these days we’re not exactly shocked, either.

For what it’s worth, Laurier promised to take “appropriate action” against the student, but we haven’t been able to find any news items detailing what, if any, actions the school has taken.

*Insanity Wrap was being facetious with the “interpretive dance” thing, we swear. Take some dancing lessons, eat a sandwich, stop encouraging people to murder Jews — is this so difficult?

Previously On Insanity Wrap: The Morbid Truth About COVID-19 Deaths

Your Daily Dose of Mandated Unity

Sigh:

Black Lives Matter stands in solidarity with Palestinians. We are a movement committed to ending settler colonialism in all forms and will continue to advocate for Palestinian liberation. ( always have. And always will be ).

Want to know a secret?

Gaza is liberated, if that’s what you can call being ruled by a Palestinian terror outfit with a perfectly hideous human rights record like Hamas.

Israel, frankly, would like nothing better than to divest themselves of the remaining Palestinian territories, but Gaza serves as murderous proof that they can’t afford to.

Israel unilaterally disengaged from Gaza in 2005. Insanity Wrap would be remiss if we didn’t add that Israel didn’t just remove their troops, they even forced all Jewish settlers out of the Strip and back into Israel’s recognized borders.

Every single missile lobbed at Israeli civilians is launched from “liberated” Gaza.

So when Black Lives Matter — a racist/Marxist organization, through and through — makes a statement like the one you just read, they’re really calling for the murder of more civilians.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

What’s better than a brief moment of sanity in today’s world?

When it comes out of Portland:

Three-fourths of Portland-area residents say they do not want to see policing in the city dip below its current levels, with a plurality supporting an increase in cops, according to a recent poll commissioned by The Oregonian/OregonLive. Meanwhile, fewer than a quarter of survey participants in Portland — and even less among suburban residents — believe there should be fewer police officers.

Insanity Wrap understands that you might feel like we’re outnumbered by the radicals determined to destroy everything they can’t seize because sometimes we feel that way ourselves.

But let this story serve as a reminder that while the nutcases might be loud, they might have maneuvered themselves into important positions, at least there are damn few of them.

Take heart. Stay sane.

Previously On Insanity Wrap: White People Even Walk Racist

Here’s Another Damn Thing We’re Supposed to Be Concerned About

The opinions of people on TV? Insanity Wrap is so over those.

A member of Independent Sage who berated the Government on Tuesday for not delaying the easing of Covid-19 restrictions in Britain is a social scientist turned race adviser who has no medical qualifications. Dr Zubaida Haque, a founding member of the group, specialises in racial equality and has been involved with various government-commissioned reports on welfare issues. She has no medical, clinical, virological or epidemiological qualifications. Instead, her PhD thesis was titled: Exploring the validity and possible causes of the apparently poor performances of Bangladeshi students in British secondary schools.

Decades ago — in Stranger in a Strange Land, if Insanity Wrap recalls correctly — Robert Heinlein noted that either universities need to stop awarding the title of “doctor” to people who aren’t medical doctors, or they need to come up with a new title for medical doctors to distinguish them from overeducated and essentially fraudulent twits like Haque.

Insanity Wrap endorsed that position when we first read Heinlein’s novel almost 40 years ago, and we re-endorse it today.

One More Thing…

Insanity Wrap made our biweekly trip to Sam’s Club on Sunday to pick up the usual bulk items: 50 pounds of dog food, 15 pounds of dog treats, three pounds of Ibruprofen, and enough ribeyes to give the entire Glee cast cholesterol poisoning… and we weren’t required to wear a mask.

So we didn’t.

And neither were about two-thirds of the people we saw there.

It was a super-spreader shopping event…

…we were spreading liberty.

That’s a Wrap for today.

Come back tomorrow for another Insanity Wrap…

…assuming we make it that long.