Trump Explains Why COVID-19 Is on the Way Out, Little Thanks to Biden

States across the country are lifting COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) is relaxing mask recommendations, and much of American life is slowly returning to normal after the pandemic. While President Joe Biden may want to take credit for these positive developments, former President Donald Trump has a better claim. Sure, Trump made some misstatements during the pandemic, but he launched the one project that made the greatest difference in combatting COVID-19.

In a statement on Tuesday, Trump explained why the United States has largely gotten the pandemic under control.

“New United States COVID cases, because of the record-breaking development of the vaccine and its early purchase and distribution by the Trump Administration, has hit its lowest level in more than one year, and falling fast,” the former president said.

“I want to thank all within the Trump Administration who pushed so hard for a vaccine and got it done in less than nine months when everybody was saying it would take at least 3-5 years, and probably not happen,” Trump added. “Without the vaccine the world would be a much different place right now.”

Trump also thanked the U.S. military “for its incredible distribution and logistical planning.”

“Operation Warp Speed and our decision to purchase billions of dollars of vaccine before it was even approved, has been ‘One of the greatest miracles of the ages,’ according to many,” the former president concluded. “Thank you!”

Indeed, Operation Warp Speed arguably constitutes “the biggest scientific achievement of the 21st century.” The COVID-19 vaccines may be pioneering novel technology that might enable other vaccines to protect humans against some of the most stubborn viruses, like HIV.

In recent polling, Biden gets his best marks for his performance on the pandemic. As Trump explained on Tuesday, that success traces back to the previous administration.

While Biden has rushed to undermine Trump’s legacy on Middle East peace, on getting the border crisis under control, and on combating the noxious ideologies of transgenderism and critical race theory, the Democrat has not thrown out the vaccines as somehow tainted by the bad Orange Man. Instead, Biden memory-holed Operation Warp Speed while falsely claiming that Trump had not set up any distribution system.

Recommended: Kamala Harris: Biden Admin ‘Started From Scratch’ on Vaccine Distribution. Fauci Begs to Differ

Although the Biden administration may have improved vaccine distribution somewhat, the Trump administration deserves the lion’s share of the credit for the key factor that has turned COVID-19 around — the miraculous vaccines. Since Biden steadfastly refuses to give his predecessor any credit for them, Trump is right to tout this magnificent success.