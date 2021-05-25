VIDEO: St. Louis Party-Goers Swarm and Dance on Police Cruiser

In the latest display of disrespect to police, party-goers danced and jumped on a St. Louis police cruiser, causing substantial damage, while an officer was inside.

The police received 13 calls at around 2:30 a.m. Sunday morning in regards to a party out of bounds on the top floor of an apartment building with about 100 revelers. The cops pulled the plug on the shindig and the crowd went to the street. That’s when the after-party began. A woman bent over and gave a booty-salute to an officer as he pulled up to the mob. Immediately after, people began jumping and dancing on the cop car with the officer still inside. When someone opened the passenger door, an “officer in need of aid” call went out city-wide. As more cops showed up, the crowd scattered, and soon after shots were fired from within the mob; no one was reported injured.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted, “While I’m thankful the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded quickly and dispersed the crowd without conflict of injury, I’m disappointed in those people who will now have to face consequences for their behavior. Let me be clear: You can go out and have a good time without all this nonsense. If we are committed to building a stronger city, we need to show some courtesy and respect.”

St. Louis cops are asking for the public’s help in identifying the car-stomping party-go-goers. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest will put some coin in your pocket. Call CrimeStoppers at 866-371-TIPS (8477).

This comes after police are resigning or retiring in record numbers following a year of riots, defunding of police departments, and a hyper-focus on how police do their jobs.

To help identify potential suspects, the St. Louis Police Dept. tweeted solid-gold videos of the dance attack, including a body-cam clip.