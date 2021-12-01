The Morning Briefing: Corrupt CNN Won't Really Get Rid of Sleazebag Chris Cuomo

Top O’ the Briefing

There have been many words written by me about my dislike of all things CNN, a once-proud news organization (REALLY!) that has been flushed so far down the toilet of liberal bias hackery that it makes MSNBC look responsible. The network that became famous for its reporting from the Gulf War spent four years engaged in a partisan diaper-filling while Donald Trump was in office.

Heck, there are still days when it appears as if they don’t know that he isn’t anymore.

One of CNN’s biggest hacks not named Don Lemon is Chris Cuomo, the younger brother of the former governor of New York, Andrew “Kill All the Elderly” Cuomo. Little Brother is now experiencing his own fall from grace, all because he tried to save Big Brother from his.

Matt wrote about it for us:

Chris Cuomo has been suspended indefinitely as a result of the fallout from the latest revelations from the New York attorney general’s investigation of his brother, disgraced former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. Despite repeatedly claiming he was not helping his brother, text messages released by the New York attorney general’s office showed Cuomo was in regular contact with Melissa DeRosa, the governor’s top aide, assisting with his brother’s response to the allegations and exploiting his media connections to dig up dirt on Andrew’s accusers.

If ever a family deserved to be unemployed, it’s this one. The thing is, however, that Chris isn’t without a job, he’s merely been suspended. Yes, an indefinite suspension isn’t good, but we’re talking about CNN here. This is the network that let Jeffrey Toobin back on the air after he had a little quality time with his exposed shvantz on a Zoom call with his buddies at The New Yorker.

Put mildly, they don’t seem to embarrass easily. Some may argue that this is different because Cuomo violated journalistic and ethical standards. Saying that CNN cares one whit about journalism and ethics is like saying Cher worries about the perils of cosmetic surgery.

Just look at the official statement from the network:

“When Chris admitted to us that he had offered advice to his brother’s staff, he broke our rules and we acknowledged that publicly. But we also appreciated the unique position he was in and understood his need to put family first and job second,” the spokesperson continued. “However, these documents point to a greater level of involvement in his brother’s efforts than we previously knew. As a result, we have suspended Chris indefinitely, pending further evaluation.”

As Matt wrote, there isn’t a lot to evaluate. If CNN had any standards at all, Cuomo would have been escorted from the building by security last night.

The mere fact that Cuomo had his brother on his show frequently when he was governor was always a problematic blurring of ethical lines. Cuomo has always referred to himself as a journalist. A serious journalist would have recognized that the optics alone were worth avoiding. Almost every person in conservative media pointed out that the Brothers Cuomo shtick on CNN was a sleazefest, especially once the pandemic started and Andrew Cuomo’s star was rising because idiot Democrats actually thought he was handling things well.

That little bit about Cuomo’s “need to put family first and job second,” is all you really need to know about how unserious CNN is regarding this situation. That left the door open for Cuomo’s eventual return.

Maybe the network will do the right thing for once and kick Li’l Fredo to the curb. It doesn’t have to though. It is basically a well-subsidized liberal narrative machine that is ultimately funded by AT&T, a company that makes almost $200 billion a year. That’s why it doesn’t matter that its ratings are constantly staring up at the competition. It’s such a shameless organization that the execs there might bring back Cuomo and his brother to co-host a show after an appropriate time-out.

I kid but…

