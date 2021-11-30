Will the Taliban Get a Seat at the United Nations?

Since taking over Afghanistan in the wake of Joe Biden’s botched withdrawal, the Taliban have been hoping for a seat at the United Nations.

On Tuesday, the United Nations is considering the Taliban’s possible admission.

“The United Nations Credentials Committee will meet to consider who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar, which experienced its own military coup in February and has been beset by violence since,” reports the Washington Free Beacon. “Ghulam Isaczai, the former Afghan government’s UN representative prior to the Taliban’s takeover of the country, is still serving in his role, but the Taliban has chosen its own representative, Suhail Shaheen, to replace him.”

If granted a seat, the Taliban would not only have representation in the international deliberative body, they’d also inherit Afghanistan’s seat on the UN women’s rights commission.

Russia is reportedly supporting the Taliban’s bid for a seat.

“We had and currently have good relations with the Russian Federation, and we are expecting them to support the new government that has been formed in the result of our struggle for liberation of Afghanistan,” Taliban representative Shaheen said. “We expect Russia and other countries will support us at the Credentials Committee of the United Nations, because this is good for the peace in Afghanistan and in the region, which is also of interest to the Russian Federation.”

Nikki Haley, the former ambassador to the UN under President Trump, said the issue of the Taliban’s admission to the UN is a no-brainer.