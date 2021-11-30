The Myth of White Supremacy Is Getting People Killed But The Media Isn't Telling You About It

Thank you know, the thing God we have jackpuddings like Joy Reid of MSNBC and lickspittle Don Lemon to remind us that our nation is brimming with white supremacy; otherwise, we wouldn’t know. I personally can’t see any. What I have seen are well over 400 fake hate crimes. No racism? No problem! Fake it ’til you make it.

Our bigoted nation just crowned Elle Smith as Miss USA. She is the second black woman in a row to claim the award. Systemic racism must have taken those days off.

The completely objective National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), which has a history of screaming “racist” in a crowded theater was quick to congratulate Smith. (Save your time. The links I just posted lead to stories of the NABJ crying racism regarding ABC, CBS, CNN, and Fox News. They even whined when MSNBC hired Al Sharpton.)

Speaking of racism in the news, you may have noticed that the lefty news media went crickets on Darrell Brooks, the black supremacist domestic terrorist who plowed 62 white people into the street, killing six (thus far).

The Waukesha massacre is quickly being memory-holed, despite the fact that six people were killed. The Washington Post described the attack as a "tragedy caused by a SUV.” This, even though it appears that Darrell Brooks was a fan of Hitler. https://t.co/4Ux2xA2VhE — Bari Weiss (@bariweiss) November 26, 2021

You may have also noticed that the Hitler-loving mass murderer was granted bail for his racist onslaught. As I reported earlier, James Field, Jr., the white nationalist who killed one white woman and injured 19 other people in Charlottesville back in 2017 was not granted bail. How is it possible our “systemically racist” judicial system nailed a white nationalist to the wall but gave bail to the black guy who targeted 62 white people? If white nationalists truly ruled the nation, Fields would be free and Brooks would be dead.

Fields was sentenced to life plus 419 years for killing one and injuring 19 others and was recently denied an appeal. In a fair world, Darrell Brooks should get six life sentences plus roughly 1,257 years. But we all know life isn’t fair, and Wisconsin has already given Brooks too many chances. Why WOULDNT he commit more crimes? He has yet to pay a serious price for his violence.

FACT-O-RAMA! White people outnumber black folks by 5-to-1 but black people kill more than twice as many white people every year as whites kill black people.

White supremacy is a myth the leftist commies propagate. It’s a smokescreen to cover the out-of-proportion black crime rate. It’s also fuel for black rage, which the Democrats need to keep their brownshirts, BLM and Antifa, on the streets and causing violent chaos. What’s the bottom line here? Communism, pure and simple.

My liberal social media trolls frequently go back decades to find examples of “white supremacy.” They post pictures of Emmett Till, the 14-year-old black teen who was brutally killed by white men who were never convicted in Mississippi back when Democrats ran the South. They’ve never heard of, nor would they mention, 83-year-old Dorothy Dow, who was beaten and burned to death by black people in 2016. Ditto for 17-year-old Britanee Drexel who was gang-raped for days by black men before being pistol-whipped and murdered, then fed to alligators. If white supremacy were real, the perpetrators of these particularly heinous crimes wouldn’t have survived to see the inside of a courtroom, much less have their atrocities ignored by the mainstream media.

The left-wing media will continue to cry wolf over white nationalist boogeymen. Joy Reid, a black woman who went to Harvard and makes millions of dollars at MSNBC, will bang that drum all the way to the bank. Racism sells, even when it doesn’t exist (Psssst Jussie Smollett). And if 62 white people get run over in the process, who cares? Reid will just ignore it, and if pressed, she might justify it by recommending white people read one of the ten or so books about Emmett Till. Is “racial revenge” her goal?

Joe Biden is flying to Minneapolis today, which is just a quick ride to Waukesha. He has no plans to stop and see the victims of real racism but couldn’t wait to repeat the lie of “white supremacy” in regards to Rittenhouse, who has no record of racism whatsoever, on social media or otherwise. And we are supposed to think this clown got 81 million votes.