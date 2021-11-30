Twitter's New Policy Could Silence Project Veritas

Twitter has announced a new set of rules that, according to The Federalist, “effectively bans the dissemination of memes and the mockery of public figures.” This seemed plausible. By now it’s pretty obvious that the left can’t meme. The recent effort by Biden’s Department of Transportation is proof of this.

But, the policy is much, much worse than that, and upon further examination, it becomes quite clear that this policy isn’t just about memes.

Here’s what the new policy states:

When we are notified by individuals depicted, or by an authorized representative, that they did not consent to having their private image or video shared, we will remove it. This policy is not applicable to media featuring public figures or individuals when media and accompanying Tweet text are shared in the public interest or add value to public discourse. However, if the purpose of the dissemination of private images of public figures or individuals who are part of public conversations is to harass, intimidate, or use fear to silence them, we may remove the content in line with our policy against abusive behavior.. Similarly, private nude images of public individuals will continue to be actioned under our non-consensual nudity policy.

According to this policy, Twitter is the arbiter of what is in the public’s interest to know, or what constitutes adding “value to public discourse.”

Twitter recently suspended me and PJ Media for pointing out the biological fact that Dr. Rachel Levine is a man. So, perhaps those making these decisions are the most objective people. And it’s that lack of objectivity that raises suspicion about what the intent of this policy is.

Twitter claims, “This policy update will help curb the misuse of media to harass, intimidate, and reveal the identities of private individuals, which disproportionately impacts women, activists, dissidents, and members of minority communities.”

But, bestselling author and radio host Dana Loesch has a good idea of what its goal really is.

“This is Twitter trying to muzzle independent journalists,” proclaimed Loesch. “With this policy, only corporate press could set narrative on Kenosha. Project Veritas can be silenced.”

“Twitter is also saying they’re no longer a public square,” she added.

The policy specifically states that “threatening to publicly expose someone’s private information” is a violation of their policy. It hardly seems out of the realm of possibility that Project Veritas could find their undercover videos banned from being posted on Twitter due to this policy.

The abuse of this policy to target Project Veritas seems inevitable, especially given the way Twitter censored the story of Hunter Biden’s laptop last year during the election. As bad as things were before, things are bound to get even worse with the social justice warrior that will be taking over as CEO, Parag Agrawal.

“Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment…focusing less on thinking about free speech, but thinking about how times have changed,” Agrawal said back in 2010. Silencing inconvenient speech seems like something Agrawal will continue.

