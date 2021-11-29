The Biden Grift-and-Influence Machine Is Even Worse Than You Thought

In her new book, Laptop from Hell, Miranda Devine describes a Biden grift-and-influence machine dirtier than most people could imagine — because the mainstream media sat on the story of Hunter Biden’s juicy laptop until well after the election.

Due out on Tuesday, Devine’s explosive revelations come from the very laptop that Biden had accidentally abandoned at a Delaware repair shop in 2019, apparently due to his drug use.

The press (with a big assist from social media) buried the story, slapping the Fake News banner on it and — during a heated election — prevented an open and honest discussion of the facts.

Certainly because of revelations like these:

Here’s the crucial expert from Devine’s book:

As [Joe Biden’s brother] Jim talked, [Hunter’s business partner Tony] Bobulinski marveled at the political risk to Joe’s career if his family’s flagrant influence peddling during his vice presidency came to light. “How are you guys getting away with this?” he finally asked. “Aren’t you concerned that you’re going to put your brother’s [2020] presidential campaign at risk? You know, the Chinese, the stuff that you guys have been doing already in 2015 and 2016, around the world?” Jim chuckled and looked knowingly at Bobulinski. “Plausible deniability,” he said, using a term of art coined by the CIA during the Kennedy administration to describe the practice of keeping the president uninformed about illegal or unsavory activity so he can plausibly deny he knows anything if it becomes public knowledge.

The deal in question involved SinoHawk Holdings LLC, established in 2017 with $10 million in Communist Chinese seed money. Ownership of the firm was split 50/50 between two Delaware shell companies.

Recommended: Oil, Oil Everywhere But Not a Drop of Sense

Equity would be split, according to Devine, like so:

20 H [Hunter] “20 RW [Walker] [A Biden family associate] “20 JG [Gilliar] [A former SAS officer] “20 TB [Bobulinski] “10 Jim [Biden] “10 held by H for the big guy.”

“Three years later,” Devine wrote, “Bobulinski will tell the world that ‘there is no question’ that the ‘big guy’ is Joe Biden.” For confirmation, Hunter’s laptop contains emails referring to his father as “the big guy” or “my chairman,” and in WhatsApp messages on Bobulinski’s phones.

Damning stuff.

Over at The New York Times, Ben Smith did his usual bang-up job of semi-excusing burying the laptop story.

The Hunter Biden laptop saga sure is instructive about something. As you may recall, panicked Trump allies frantically dumped its contents onto the internet and into reporters’ inboxes, a trove that apparently included embarrassing images and emails purportedly from the candidate’s son showing that he had tried to trade on the family name. The big social media platforms, primed for a repeat of the WikiLeaks 2016 election shenanigans, reacted forcefully: Twitter blocked links to a New York Post story that tied Joe Biden to the emails without strong evidence (though Twitter quickly reversed that decision) and Facebook limited the spread of the Post story under its own “misinformation” policy.

Even though we now know just how damning the laptop story really is, Smith concludes — surprise! — that “the story about the laptop was an old-fashioned, politically motivated dirty tricks campaign” and that the “’media manipulation campaign’ was a threadbare, 11th-hour effort to produce a late-campaign scandal.”

Threadbare, except for all the facts that we’re now nearly 100% certain are true.

What’s amazing about this story is that it’s a zombie. It’s Bela Lugosi’s Dracula. It’s Christopher Lee’s Frankenstein creature.

What I mean is, the Biden grift story is full of evil, and no matter how many times the press tries to kill it, it keeps coming back to life.

The American people got duped once, when it really counted, in October of 2020.

Will we get fooled again?