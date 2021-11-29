Jack Dorsey Resigns From Twitter

Jack Dorsey has resigned from Twitter, according to an email he posted on Monday. “After almost 16 years of having a role at our company…from co-founder to CEO to Chair to Exec Chair to interim-CEO to CEO…I decided it’s finally time for me to leave,” he wrote.

Dorsey has been at the helm of Twitter during every censorship scandal they’ve been through, including being called in front of the U.S. Senate to answer questions about Big Tech’s awesome power over speech. Dorsey showed up via tele-video looking like a bearded homeless guy. He and his brothers in Big Tech monopolies gave platitudes about “responsibility” and never faced any consequences for engaging in outright censorship, like that time Twitter killed the true story of what was on Hunter Biden’s laptop right before the 2020 election.

His resignation letter doesn’t mention any of those problems and instead touts their “transparency.” “I’m tweeting this email,” he wrote. “My one wish is for Twitter Inc. to be the most transparent company in the world.” Sure, bub.

not sure anyone has heard but, I resigned from Twitter pic.twitter.com/G5tUkSSxkl — jack⚡️ (@jack) November 29, 2021

Despite Dorsey’s terrible reputation as a woke SJW, some say the incoming CEO Parag Agrawal is worse (if that’s possible). Andy Ngo found one of his old tweets that doesn’t sit right. “If they’re not gonna make a distinction between muslims and extremists, then why should I distinguish between white people and racists,” he wrote in 2010. #RIPTwitter is trending currently.

Incoming Twitter CEO. Go figure. https://t.co/QcfJl1IGQz — Andy Ngô 🏳️‍🌈 (@MrAndyNgo) November 29, 2021

Disclose TV found a quote from 2020 where Agrawal said, “Our role is not to be bound by the First Amendment…focusing less on thinking about free speech, but thinking about how times have changed.” Times have changed alright, and hardly anyone cares about free speech. We know. We’ve been the recipients of more censorship more lately than ever before. That’s one reason why our VIP subscribership service is so vital. We need your support to write what we want about these people. Everything we do is scrutinized and “fact-checked” (falsely) until we can’t reach our audience. VIP allows us to bypass the censors, so sign up today as the censorship is only going to get worse from here on out.

The usual cries for conservatives to go “build our own” Twitter are loud today. I’m sure I don’t have to tell you that all the alternatives to Twitter like Parler, GETTR, and even Gab aren’t nearly as much fun. Echo chambers are boring. Twitter is the marketplace of ideas where everyone is. It’s not fun when everyone on the platform agrees with you, and maybe Twitter will figure that out once it purges the right from its platform permanently. My philosophy has always been to stick it out until they ban me (so find me @MeganFoxWriter while you still can). If only people on Twitter could agree to disagree without trying to get people canceled, there would be no problem and we could all enjoy a platform that really is revolutionary. But the famed Twitter mobs are still relentless, and conservative voices are regularly silenced while violent voices on the left are protected. It is a double standard that grates.

I guess we must wait and see how this goes. I’m not optimistic. You?