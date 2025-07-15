The Morning Briefing: Let's Give Blue Cities Enough Commie Rope to Hang Themselves

Top O' the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Endelphlemp preferred a steady diet of peppery apple sausages when spending the day translating the Beastie Boys catalogue into Lithuanian.

Today's lead-off is an extension of something that Kevin and I discussed in an all-access episode of "Unwoke" last month. That was mostly about the riots in Los Angeles and how it seemed that there were (are) no adults in charge there. The other end of that leftist spectrum is a government that is too in charge. We saw a lot of that during the 14 years of COVID, didn't we?

There's always more bad news with the lefties though. Things have been getting really squirrely in the New York City mayor's race of late. That got even weirder yesterday. This is from my Townhall colleague Leah Barkoukis:

New York City Mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent in the mayoral race, blasted Andrew Cuomo for deciding to do the same. The former New York governor's move comes after he lost to democratic socialist Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary. He's also planning to ask all other candidates in the race, not including the assemblyman, to drop out by mid-September if they’re not in the lead, reports The New York Post. Adams, however, showed zero interest in going along with Cuomo's plan. “Are you kidding me?” he told The New York Post. “I didn’t lose in the primary."

Last week, the former governor of New York David Paterson suggested that either Adams or Cuomo should drop out of the race. If the two of them stay in and split the "independent" vote, it makes things easier for Mamdani to end up in charge of the largest city in the United States and use it has his base of operations to globalize the intifada. If it is just one of them in the race, there's a good chance that New York voters who don't identify as Jihadi-Communist can prevail.

There is obviously something to that theory because, as Robert wrote over the weekend, Paterson and his wife began getting harassed and threatened soon after he went public with the idea. Lovely people, the commies.

Another far-left loon has popped up, this time in Tim Walz's neck of the woods. Some Stalin-wannabe named Omar Fateh wants to be the mayor of Minneapolis. As Ashley writes, his ideas are boilerplate nonsense:

Unfortunately for him (and his donors, who might as well light their money on fire), his platform is full of ideas that have been tried and tried and tried again, and never worked. Sending social workers to respond to 911 calls? It's in there. Rent stabilization and publicly owned housing? You bet. State-mandated wages for private companies? Yes.

Hey, but none of that has ever been tried "the right way" before, isn't that the story? Who knows? Maybe this guy can win an election there. Ever since Ilhan Omar got to Congress, all bets have been off in Minnesota. I'm not opposed to giving the whole state to Canada at this point.

I've only been to Minneapolis once, but I have a long history with both Los Angeles and New York. I'd prefer that neither swirl down the leftist toilet, but it's a little late for that. That's probably the only way they can eventually be saved.

As we have seen time and again throughout history, the only way that people who think they want to live under communism find out that it's awful is by living under communism. Let's give the Manhattanites who have been supporting Mamdani and the people who are stupid enough to vote for Tim Walz their wish.

There is no perfect way to do that, of course, because most of America isn't commie. Yet, anyway. They can't be completely isolated. I do like it when President Trump threatens to cut off federal funding to blue states and cities that want to, as the idiot in Minneapolis says, "Trump-proof" everything.

New Yorkers might just elect their commie terrorists-supporter. Heck, I'm still trying to figure out how they thought Bill de Blasio would be a good idea for two terms. Maybe there is no coming back from that.

I'm just tired of seeing wealthy people who can afford to be fetish socialists and young people who are too dumb to know better blathering on about what they think Utopia looks like. Give 'em a glimpse. Maybe while they're distracted we can shore up the rest of the country and keep it safe from them.

Kind of like spraying for communists.

Everything Isn't Awful

pic.twitter.com/35DETwOohh — Why you should have a cat (@ShouldHaveCat) July 13, 2025

<span class="fr-mk" style="display: none;"> </span>

