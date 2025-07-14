Homan Says ICE Found 10K Missing Kids

The Biden-Harris administration lost track of over 300,000 trafficked children due to open borders, but Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is now dedicated to tracking down as many of those kids as possible.

Advertisement

Trump’s border czar Tom Homan confirmed that ICE has rescued an impressive number of the kids so far, but there are still so many more to find. This comes just after an ICE raid identified multiple illegal alien children being exploited as underage workers at a marijuana farm in California.

On “Fox and Friends,” Homan said, “We are looking for over 300,000 missing children. We’ve already found around 10,000, have you heard that anywhere? No, because the media’s simply not covering it.” He added, “And look, this should be a non-partisan issue. Arresting public safety threats and national security threats, everyone should be on the same page on that. Rescuing children, I mean, it should be a non-partisan issue.”

It should be, but it isn’t. Democrats love using and abusing children too much, whether it is through human trafficking, abortion, or LGBTQ grooming.

Border Czar Tom Homan: We’ve Already Found 10K Missing Migrant Children!! “We’re looking for over 300,000 missing children. We’ve already found 10,000. Have you heard that anywhere else? No. The media is simply not covering it. This should be a non-partisan issue.” — Mr Producer (@RichSementa) Jul 10, 2025

The Biden Department of Health and Human Services could only claim to have reunited a third of unaccompanied illegal alien children with their parents, with the others being placed with alleged relatives or sponsors, The Daily Caller reported.

Advertisement

Related: Trump Orders ICE to Arrest Brick-Throwing Activists

As someone who frequently saw single men wearing masks accompanying migrant kids through the airport in my hometown during the Biden years, I have to wonder, along with many other people, just how many of the relatives were lying about their relationship to the kids. But of course, the Biden administration ended DNA tests for illegal “families,” so it couldn’t be sure whether the children were related or not.

Around 291,000 unaccompanied migrant children received no court notices after they illegally crossed the U.S.-Mexico border, and ICE lost track of over 32,000 children who had been released from custody since 2019, a report by the Department of Homeland Security’s (DHS) Office of the Inspector General (OIG) found in August 2024.

Homan’s comments followed an ICE raid of a marijuana farm in California, where agents found 10 underage workers, including eight unaccompanied minors. While ICE was saving the kids, California Gov. Gavin Newsom was demonizing ICE and bashing them for conducting the raid, without at all addressing the fact that not only can federal officers legitimately arrest illegal alien workers, but in this case, the operation was also rescuing trafficked children.

Advertisement

Related: ICE Finds Child Laborers at California Pot Farm; Newsom Protests Raid

In 2023, former U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) chief of staff Jon Feere argued that the Biden administration was “responsible for launching the largest explosion of illegal child labor in American history through lawless immigration policies.” Illegal alien children were trafficked for sex or labor in the hundreds of thousands.

All the rapes of young girls, all the exploitation of little children and teens, are on the hands of Democrats who continue to shield illegal alien criminals from federal law enforcement. The cheap illegal alien labor for Big Business and the illegal alien votes for Democrats are tainted by the blood of innocents.

Help us continue to report on Democrats’ exploitation of kids. Join PJ Media VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.