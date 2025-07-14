Flooding Reaches New York and New Jersey

Catherine Salgado | 11:18 PM on July 14, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Gay

The calamitous flooding that is hitting multiple states has reached New Jersey and New York.

The National Weather Service has expanded flash flood warnings to more states in the Northeast and Midwest as relentless rains continue to cause havoc. Homes, businesses, and lives are at risk in many areas as of the evening of July 14, including the tri-state area.

Advertisement

After cruel leftists mocked Republican-run Texas (pictured above) for suffering from devastating floods, the natural disasters have hit Democrat-run New Jersey and New York too. And unlike leftists, we won’t gloat over unfortunate individuals with whom we disagree politically being trapped in flooding subways or floating cars. Here’s hoping there are no more casualties in any of the states being inundated.

Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg posted on Monday, “People are being rescued in the streets of New Jersey as rainfall is causing flooding in parts of the Tri-State area.”


He included a video, and commented, “One man was seen in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, being hooked up and dunked in the water before being pulled out. Governor Phil Murphy is now declaring a State of Emergency.” The governor said, “I am declaring a State of Emergency given flash flooding and high levels of rainfall in parts of the state.”

Advertisement

Flash floods caused road closures and damage in New Jersey, according to Newsweek, but it does not appear that any casualties have been reported.

RelatedTwo New Mexico Children Dead as Flooding Devastates Multiple States

In Manhattan, passengers were apparently trapped on the subway train as the 28th Street station became a rising torrent of roiling water.

NBC4 New York warned commuters to be very careful driving home, as “Intense afternoon and evening storms brought flash flooding to the tri-state Monday, with the sudden and heavy downpours leading to impassable roads and dangerous conditions for drivers.”

Both drivers and subway passengers found themselves trapped by the heavy downpours. As in New Jersey, no casualties have as yet been reported in New York from the flash floods.

Advertisement


Thunderstorms are expected to spread, accord to the NWS report, putting more states at risk. “Severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening across the Midwest to southern portions of the Great Lakes region, accompanied by a risk for damaging wind gusts, hail, as well as some tornado potential. Severe thunderstorms are also expected across the central/southern High Plains and Upper Midwest,” NWS stated. Stay safe, everyone.

Help us continue to report on natural disaster aftermath. Join PJ Media VIP today and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

Catherine Salgado

Catherine Salgado is a contributor for PJ Media. She also writes for The Rogue Review, Media Research Center, and her Substack Pro Deo et Libertate. She received the Andrew Breitbart MVP award for August 2021 from The Rogue Review for her journalism.

Read more by Catherine Salgado

Category:

NEWS & POLITICS

Tags:

NEW JERSEY NEW YORK

Recommended

Melania's Bracelet Sarah Anderson
They Called It Jim Crow, Then Georgia Voters Proved Them Wrong David Manney
A Spectre Is Haunting the Democrats: The Spectre of Communism Robert Spencer
Can The DOJ Finally RICO Antifa NOW? This Move by Antifa Against ICE Might Be the Last Straw Victoria Taft
Faith, Family, and Firestorm: Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Latest Show Divides Fans Chris Queen
Yes, Tucker, the Islamic Republic of Iran Really Is Trying to Kill Trump — and Trump Reacts Robert Spencer

Trending on PJ Media Videos

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Advertisement

Trending

Editor's Choice

MONDAY AT 3 P.M. EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' With Kruiser, VodkaPundit - Replay
Guess Which Crazy Place Just Criminalized WALKING THE DOG
Iranian Official Reveals the Secret Weapon Israel Used Against Them
Advertisement