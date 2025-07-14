Flooding Reaches New York and New Jersey

The calamitous flooding that is hitting multiple states has reached New Jersey and New York.

The National Weather Service has expanded flash flood warnings to more states in the Northeast and Midwest as relentless rains continue to cause havoc. Homes, businesses, and lives are at risk in many areas as of the evening of July 14, including the tri-state area.

After cruel leftists mocked Republican-run Texas (pictured above) for suffering from devastating floods, the natural disasters have hit Democrat-run New Jersey and New York too. And unlike leftists, we won’t gloat over unfortunate individuals with whom we disagree politically being trapped in flooding subways or floating cars. Here’s hoping there are no more casualties in any of the states being inundated.

Trending Politics co-owner Collin Rugg posted on Monday, “People are being rescued in the streets of New Jersey as rainfall is causing flooding in parts of the Tri-State area.”

NEW: People are being rescued in the streets of New Jersey as rainfall is causing flooding in parts of the Tri-State area.



One man was seen in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, being hooked up and dunked in the water before being pulled out.



Governor Phil Murphy is now declaring a… pic.twitter.com/N7jWfmVwYu — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) July 15, 2025





He included a video, and commented, “One man was seen in Scotch Plains, New Jersey, being hooked up and dunked in the water before being pulled out. Governor Phil Murphy is now declaring a State of Emergency.” The governor said, “I am declaring a State of Emergency given flash flooding and high levels of rainfall in parts of the state.”

Flash floods caused road closures and damage in New Jersey, according to Newsweek, but it does not appear that any casualties have been reported.

In Manhattan, passengers were apparently trapped on the subway train as the 28th Street station became a rising torrent of roiling water.

🚨 Flash flooding is hitting the 28th Street subway station on the 1 train. Passengers are trapped as water pours into platforms and tunnels. 📍 Manhattan, New York City, USA. — Weather Monitor (@WeatherMonitors) Jul 14, 2025

NBC4 New York warned commuters to be very careful driving home, as “Intense afternoon and evening storms brought flash flooding to the tri-state Monday, with the sudden and heavy downpours leading to impassable roads and dangerous conditions for drivers.”

Both drivers and subway passengers found themselves trapped by the heavy downpours. As in New Jersey, no casualties have as yet been reported in New York from the flash floods.

Severe flooding hits New York City and surrounding areas after intense rainfall on with a Flash Flood Warning in effect until 9:30 PM EDT for all five boroughs, including Monsey, per NWS.



Manhattan’s FDR Drive and the 1 train platform at 23rd Street Station are inundated,… pic.twitter.com/vcgNYrYkUe — Laszlo Varga (@LaszloRealtor) July 15, 2025

Thunderstorms are expected to spread, accord to the NWS report, putting more states at risk. “Severe thunderstorms are expected this afternoon and evening across the Midwest to southern portions of the Great Lakes region, accompanied by a risk for damaging wind gusts, hail, as well as some tornado potential. Severe thunderstorms are also expected across the central/southern High Plains and Upper Midwest,” NWS stated. Stay safe, everyone.

