First NYC, Now Minneapolis Primed for Commie Mayor

Somalia has given the world so much: Captain Phillips, political instability, Ilhan Omar, an abyss for billions of U.S. taxpayer dollars to fall into, and food without forks. It's no wonder that hundreds of thousands of Somali refugees flee to the United States in search of a better life. But why Minnesota? What is it about the Land of 10,000 Lakes that appeals to these eastern African Muslims? Midwestern charm and hospitality.

Take a gander at the elected officials of Minnesota and their signature accomplishments.

Of course, people feel welcomed, unless they're the kind of people who enjoy freedom, life, prosperity, and sanity. To people coming from a pirate-infested, impoverished, civil war-torn country like Somalia, Minnesota's democratic ways are paradise, and there's snow! How can this utopia possibly get any better? Omar Fateh has some ideas.

Born in Washington, D.C., to Somali parents, this 35-year-old with soooooo much life experience identifies as a Democratic Socialist; surely he's had a class on Practical Application of Economic Policies while getting his Master's in Public Administration from George Mason, right? Oh. Right. Moving on!

Unfortunately for him (and his donors, who might as well light their money on fire), his platform is full of ideas that have been tried and tried and tried again, and never worked.

Sending social workers to respond to 911 calls? It's in there.

Rent stabilization and publicly owned housing? You bet.

State-mandated wages for private companies? Yes.

My name is Omar Fateh, and I’m running for Minneapolis Mayor because for working people, it’s getting harder to build our lives in this city we love. To make an affordable Minneapolis that works for everyone, we need a Mayor that works as hard as we do. I’m ready to get to work. pic.twitter.com/CzYkmgKfxQ — Omar Fateh (@OmarFatehMN) July 13, 2025

If you're as confused as I am about a man complaining about not having time to make a social media video but thinks he'll have enough of it to be mayor for nearly half a million people, then you're not alone. Also, I highly doubt "everyone" has been asking. Maybe his parents.

There is no doubt that Fateh is popular. He won state legislature positions with overwhelming majorities. Just like his Big Apple Comrade Zohran Mamdani, Fateh's youth, social media savvy, and ambiguous revolutionary Ideas are mobilizing people too dumb or too rich to see them for what they are: a ploy to drive businesses and people away from the city. We have seen how this song and dance play out in California:

The amount of people who, in the last week, have told me they can’t take the CA struggle anymore and are absconding to TX, ID or FL is shocking. Three families and one friend of a friend. In a week. Business owners. Taxpayers. We are losing our best. We need change. Now. 💔 — Kira (@RealKiraDavis) July 12, 2025

The Tax Foundation's 2024 update on state-level taxes and interstate migration proves that high-taxation policies are bad for business. States in yellow, like California, New York, Illinois, and Massachusetts, are losing taxpayers to Texas, Florida, and Tennessee. Hennepin County (Minneapolis) shows a loss of 1.11% of the population, and that amounts to $1.6 billion in adjusted gross income (AGI) lost. That's a lot of unfunded socialist promises.

Fateh's end goal is a "Trump-proof" Minneapolis. According to his campaign site, his "radically inclusive" base is going to stand up to the President and "his posse of unelected billionaires." Much like the "everyone" who is asking Fateh to make social media videos, this posse seems to just be Elon Musk, who has since distanced himself (or been distanced) from the Trump administration. So much exaggeration!

The federal government's non-existent "war on oppressed and vulnerable people" (he means illegal immigrants, kids being groomed for sexual exploitation, and pregnant women) is the Machiavellian theater these young socialists need to spur the intellectually misguided into action.

Donate to Omar Fateh for Governor, and you can rent in Minneapolis for the rest of your lives! It's there on his website. He wants people to be lifelong renters, not homeowners. Give your time, money, and vote to Fateh, and you'll never be forced to have a baby! For a political platform bent on having others take care of you, it doesn't make much sense to eradicate your progeny, which would do just that in one's later years.

Just like the socialism that's been tried before in different times, climates, populations, and places, this variety will also fail. The sad thing is, Omar Fateh's candidacy probably won't.

