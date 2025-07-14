WATCH: Tom Homan Dismantles CNN's ICE Fearmongering in Fiery Exchange

Mainstream media outlets constantly push a narrative that ICE agents are rounding up innocent people willy-nilly and throwing them in gulags without regard for their legal immigration status. CNN’s Dana Bash tried that tactic with Border Czar Tom Homan on “State of the Union” on Sunday, but Homan set the record straight.

Bash began one portion of the exchange with the suggestion that legal immigrants are scared that ICE will round them up.

“I just wanna ask more broadly and a little bit of a different sort of question here,” she began. “One thing I have heard over and over anecdotally is that people who are in the United States legally, legally, are scared about getting swept up in all of this because of the color of their skin, because they speak with an accent, because of the location where they might be going, and they're not going out.”

In other words, Bash thinks that ICE agents are the equivalent of the racist, bumpkin sheriff from countless movies and TV shows. You know, the one who comes up to people and says, “You ain’t from around heah, are ya?”

“They don't wanna be detained by mistake, have their kids or themselves traumatized,” she continued. “Are you comfortable with that?”

Homan put the issue to rest with a ready answer.

“If they're in the country legally, they got no reason to be afraid,” he said. “ICE is looking for those in the country illegally, and we're still prioritizing public safety threats and national security threats. That's the priority.”

He admitted that the occasional legal immigrant or citizen gets arrested in these raids, but ICE takes care of those mistakes.

“But like I said, you know, we do have collateral arrests in many areas 'cause we're out looking for those public safety threats,” he continued. “But we're going to enforce the immigration law, too.”

Homan stated the plain truth about immigrant enforcement as he continued to explain ICE’s policy.

“I mean, it's not okay to be in this country illegally,” he told Bash. “It's not okay to enter this country illegally. It's a crime. But legal aliens shouldn't — And U.S. citizens should not be afraid that they're gonna be swept up in a raid.”

“We know who we're looking for, and that's who the agents are out there seeking,” he added. “And they — Again, they use a lot of information. Most of the operations we conduct are targeted enforcement operations. When we go out, we know exactly who we're looking for. Most likely, we will find them. Many times, we have a criminal history and immigration history when we go out looking for that person.”

Homan concluded with a statement that sounds painfully obvious but probably came across as a fresh revelation to Bash.

“So if you're in the country legally, you shouldn't fear ICE,” he said. “What you should fear is the criminal aliens walking their communities in sanctuary cities.”

Homan’s straightforward delivery of the reality of illegal immigration enforcement makes him the perfect foil for the mainstream media. President Donald Trump made the right call when he tapped Homan for the administration.

