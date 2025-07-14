Faith, Family, and Firestorm: Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Latest Show Divides Fans

For years now, Chip and Joanna Gaines have been the king and queen of home décor. They have an almost cult-like following with the “Live, Laugh, Love” crowd, and they’re probably responsible for most of the shiplap purchases nationwide.

Advertisement

They’ve also cultivated a wholesome vibe, and they’ve been open about their Christian faith. In 2016, they courted controversy for attending what some called an “anti-gay” church — which means that the church holds to the traditional biblical sexual ethic. Times sure have changed, and they’re embroiled in a totally different uproar.

The Gaineses have launched a new reality show called “Back to the Frontier,” in which families give up their modern conveniences to live a pioneer life. The firestorm emerged when we learned that one of the families on the show is two gay men and their twin sons. A side controversy involves the show’s TV-14 rating, an edgier rating for a couple who have kept up a family-friendly image for so long.

The two gay men, who rented a womb for the surrogate birth of their sons, aren’t just trying to prove that gay people are like everybody else. They’re tacit activists for homosexual causes and issues.

The move has drawn the attention of prominent Christian leaders like Franklin Graham, who posted on X:

I hope this isn’t true, but I read today that Chip and Joanna Gaines are featuring a gay couple in their new series. If It is true, it is very disappointing. While we are to love people, we should love them enough to tell them the truth of God’s Word. His Word is absolute truth. God loves us, and His design for marriage is between one man and one woman. Promoting something that God defines as sin is in itself sin.

Joe Edge of the Augusta Press suggests that the Gaineses are prioritizing money over their values:

Advertisement

With an estimated net worth of over $50 million, the Gaineses seem to have been blessed in all of their endeavors. By agreeing to host this show, which prominently features a homosexual couple and their children, the Gaines [sic] are making it clear that they care more about financial gains than holding to a biblical viewpoint. Much of the evangelical world has looked up to the Gaines [sic] as a positive example. They have been entrusted with a lot of fame, status, and money. I believe that God was testing them here to see if they care more about fame and money verses holding firm to biblical truth. If I am right, then clearly they failed the test.

Chip Gaines responded to the controversy on X by using the left’s trope of how we’re supposed to love everybody and accept their sinful lifestyles:

Talk, ask qustns, listen.. maybe even learn. Too much to ask of modern American Christian culture. Judge 1st, understand later/never



It’s a sad sunday when “non believers” have never been confronted with hate or vitriol until they are introduced to a modern American Christian💔 — Chip Gaines (@chipgaines) July 13, 2025

“It’s very sad to see you accepting the world’s definition of love rather than Scripture’s,” wrote Megan Basham in her reply to Gaines. “God defines what love is, we do not. And it is not loving to encourage people to continue in lifestyles that will ultimately condemn them for eternity.”

Related: Baylor Returns Grant That Clashed with Christian Values

“Respectfully, Chip, that doesn’t work,” wrote Becket Cook, a Christian apologist and podcaster who came out of his gay lifestyle when he came to faith in Jesus, in a reply on X. “You can’t platform a gay family on your show, further normalizing it, and cry foul. You’re intentionally or unintentionally leading many astray. Of course, we need to love our gay neighbors, but we also need to tell the truth. This is how I was led to the Lord. Not by squishy Christians, but by loving Christians who told me the truth.”

Advertisement

“The general belief has always been that Christians shouldn’t compromise when it comes to following what the Bible teaches, because doing so can lead to a weaker faith and confusion about what’s right and wrong,” wrote Michael Moore, aka “honestyouthpastor,” on Instagram. He added, “The idea is that if you start compromising on what you believe, it can lead to a lot of negative consequences, both for you personally and for the church as a whole.”

And that’s the problem the Gaineses have waded into. In their desire to remain relevant to their audience, they’ve compromised their Christian principles. It’s less about having a gay couple on the show and more about doubling down on calling their fellow believers out for a lack of “tolerance.” And that’s a shame.

Is it possible to stay true to your faith while also evolving to remain relevant? This controversy is only the beginning, and we’re diving deep into what it means for the future of their brand and the Christian values they’ve championed for years.

Want to keep up with this ongoing debate and other important cultural issues that matter to YOU? Become a PJ Media VIP member today! Sign up now and get 60% OFF with the promo code FIGHT.

Don’t miss out on exclusive content, insider access, and a voice in the fight for freedom and faith in today’s world. Join now and make sure you're equipped with the facts — and the VIP perks that come with it!

Use the code FIGHT for 60% OFF and stay informed.