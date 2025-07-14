They Called It Jim Crow, Then Georgia Voters Proved Them Wrong

The Day the Game Got Hijacked

Major League Baseball (MLB) made a scheduling decision regarding the 2021 All-Star Game in Atlanta. The decision was a political statement because of mounting pressure from the Biden Administration, Stacey Abrams, and a litany of virtue-signaling CEOs. In one decision, MLB removed any doubt that it didn't have the baseballs when it moved the All-Star Game to Denver, Col.

Why were the wolves howling four years ago? Because the state of Georgia had the temerity to pass an election integrity bill, Senate Bill 202. Democrats, without any evidence, described the bill as "Jim Crow on steroids." Stacy Abrams, that bastion of integrity, called for economic boycotts.

Later, when her state lost millions in tourism revenue and small income, she feigned regret. Meanwhile, corporate giants like Coca-Cola and Delta Airlines piled on. The lame-stream media echoed their scripts with such vigor that we were shocked that their pom-poms didn't get caught in their teeth.

We didn't witness political theater as much as it was an act of narrative warfare.

Remember the Lies They Told

News readers on MSNBC and CNN warned us that the sky was falling because voter suppression was imminent. This new Georgia law, they claimed again without proof, would disenfranchise Black voters disproportionately by restricting early voting, limiting drop boxes, and requiring voter ID, something framed as a modern-day poll tax.

Ironically, Colorado, now hosting the All-Star Game, had similar voter ID requirements. Similar, but not an improvement. Georgia's law expanded early voting days to 17 statewide, more than what some blue states offer. Never mind that absentee ballots could be requested with relative ease as long as you proved who you said you were.

Like everything on the Left, facts didn't matter. If they said you were a suppressed voter, then by golly, you were one suppressed voter. The left found a convenient villain: Georgia.

With that, Biden, Abrams, and every late-night TV host from Kimmel to Colbert repeated "Jim Crow" like a religious mantra. The goal wasn't to debate the law's merits; it was to teach Georgia the lesson that it had acted too boldly, too rashly, and too independently.

Here’s What Actually Happened

So what became of the doom they predicted? Georgia held elections again, several of them. And the result?

Record-breaking voter turnout.

In the 2022 primary, early voting surged by 212% compared to 2018. Turnout among Black voters not only matched but, in some counties, surpassed previous years. According to a University of Georgia survey, 99% of voters reported having no problem voting. Even liberal polling outfits struggled to reconcile the numbers with the narrative they’d pushed.

In other words, the so-called “suppression law” didn’t suppress anything except the credibility of those who screamed the loudest.

And yet, few apologies came. No one from the Biden administration issued a correction. Stacey Abrams never acknowledged the economic damage caused by her boycott campaign. Why should they? The drive-bys were following orders to leave them alone.

After cutting ties with Georgia in 2021, MLB quietly announced in 2023 that the All-Star Game would return to Atlanta in 2025.

No press conference. No mea culpa. Just a quiet reversal that no one would notice.

But we noticed.

The Real Victims Were Working-Class Georgians

It wasn’t the political elite who suffered when MLB pulled the game. It was the workers.

Hotels lost bookings. Restaurants saw cancellations. Vendors lost contracts. Local transportation companies, caterers, and small businesses —many of them minority-owned —missed out on a once-in-a-decade opportunity. It was economic sabotage dressed up as “progress.”

And all for a lie.

A freak'n lie.

All because influential people wanted to be seen as fighting racism, even if it meant inventing it where it didn’t exist.

Biden and Abrams Deserve the Loudest Boos

Let’s not forget: it was President Biden who used the weight of the Oval Office to pressure a private business into punishing a sovereign state. It was Stacey Abrams who called for financial retaliation against her own constituents. These weren’t fringe activists. These were national leaders waging a misinformation campaign against Georgia voters.

And the media? The same behavior they followed during the Biden years was not to investigate. They didn’t ask hard questions. They obediently fell in line, parroting every talking point they were handed. MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace warned of “voter suppression sweeping the country.” CNN’s Don Lemon said the law was about “keeping people from voting.” None of them followed up when the actual results came in.

Because the truth wasn’t the point, the narrative was.

Now the Game Comes Home

With the 2025 All-Star Game returning to Atlanta, the league is hoping time has washed away the shame of their earlier decision. They’d like us to forget the jobs lost, the lies repeated, and the integrity shattered.

But we remember.

We remember who accused Georgia voters of being racist for wanting secure elections. We remember who cheered when working-class families lost income. We remember who said Black Georgians were too confused or incapable of presenting ID to vote, an argument far more insulting than any law could be.

Final Thoughts

If there’s a silver lining, it’s that the people of Georgia proved their critics wrong. They voted. They showed up in record numbers. And they didn’t let the fear-mongering win.

That should be the headline. But you won’t hear it from CNN.

For most of my life, baseball has been my secondary religion. Yet, despite the strength of my beliefs, MLB finds a way to disappoint me.

Tomorrow night, when the All-Star Game kicks off and cameras pan across the stadium in Atlanta, remember the people who tried to make sure this night didn’t happen. Remember the politicians who weaponized lies. And remember the journalists who chose activism over truth.

Because if we forget what happened in 2021, we’re bound to let it happen again.

Mainstream Media’s So Full of It, We Should Charge Rent.

