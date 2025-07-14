ELMO: E is for Epstein, F is for Bad Word, G is for Genocide

Ladies and gentlemen, Elmo is not okay. The ketchup-red puppet with an X account unleashed an all-caps tirade against President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Jewish people, and one random person's transgender daughter (son?) on Sunday. Sesame Street says its most profitable monster was hacked, scrubbed the offending posts, and issued a watered-down statement that, to my knowledge, does not include any kind of apology or confirmation that Elmo is not, in fact, an antisemitic, racist jerk.

Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts. We are working to restore full control of the account.

As expected, screenshots circulated, and the social media platform had a heyday:





Is what Elmo — excuse me, Elmo's hacker — posted wrong and offensive? Absolutely. Hear me out, though: Re-read the words in Elmo's voice. That high-pitched, whiny drone with the little giggle that makes even pacifists want to rage suddenly turns words of hate and violence into a joke.

I am sure it can feel edgy hacking into a child's character account from your parents' basement and using the f-word and calling for the genocide of an entire race of people. It may be the thrill of a lifetime to tell a million accounts you think President Trump is a shill for Israel. For all we know, this is the first time this loser typed the n-word (with an -A), and he will consider it his most notable accomplishment. I can't say for sure because I have never lived in my parents' house surrounded by spent Prime bottles and sheets that haven't been washed in weeks. You'd think with all of the time this guy has from not being a productive member of society, he'd be able to get the Cheetos dust out from under his fingernails, but what do I know?

Imagine this cyberbully all puffed up because he thinks he's a real game-changer, and then being called out for what he really is: a coward and a fraud. Cue the trombone because, like President Trump would say, "SAD!"

There are two types of reactions to Elmo's alleged hack: those who think it's hilarious and not at all serious, and those who think it's an opportunity to shove the 4th Amendment.

An X user suggested the FBI look into every account that reposted or liked the string of posts because some of those people, they say, are sure to be terrorists in the making. Okay, slow your roll, chief. Yes, what this supposed hacker published on the internet was awful and, yes, some people may have reposted it out of agreement, but the majority of people who engaged with the post were likely humored by the audacity. Let's not get carried away here; we are still a free speech zone, right?

If we as a society have learned anything this weekend, it's that people are not always what they seem. For example, Chip and Joanna Gaines, the DIY mascots of the evangelical Christian movement, have been scourged for their production of a frontier-inspired reality show featuring a gay couple with children. If you've ever wanted to pay half-price for a $170 propane tank cover (things I never thought I'd type), head over to Target because the yoga-pant wearing LIVE-LAUGH-LOVE brigade is threatening to boycott Magnolia's line in the big box retailer.

First it was Chip and JoJo, and now it's Elmo; who's next, Ms. Rachel? Don't overlook Bert; that guy has been ticking for decades, and it's only a matter of time before he goes off the deep end.

