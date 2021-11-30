LeBron James, Nike, and the NBA: Epitome of Cowardice

The hypocrisy of the Nike/NBA industrial complex and its feckless star, LeBron James, has heated up in recent weeks, thanks to intrepid pro basketball player Enes Kanter.

Because moral cowards run the NBA, Kanter — who changed his surname to “Freedom” when he became a U.S. citizen Monday — is on a lonely crusade against the Chinese Communist Party and those in his profession who refuse to condemn Beijing.

Enes Kanter didn't suddenly start speaking out last week. The guy has risked his personal safety and his family by actively and continuously standing up against one of the most brutal dictators in the world. @EnesFreedom 's dad spent 7 years in prison because of it. — AG (@AGHamilton29) November 30, 2021

James, who was never questioned for his racial hoax in 2017 and espouses ignorant views on many other controversies, is silent on China, likely because he’s owned by the rogue regime. And his employers? The NBA and Nike portray themselves as champions of “social justice,” but when it affects their bank accounts, they tragically shut up and do as they’re told.

Recall how the pitiable NBA threw the Houston Rockets general manager under the bus two years ago for his simple support of pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong.

James, a lying bigot, said Daryl Morey — now working for the Philadelphia 76ers — is “not educated on the situation.” I am sure James, who likes to pretend to read books, is quite educated on the Uyghur genocide he’s helping fund.

When he’s not putting the lives of police in danger, James is mocking innocent teenagers who are fearful of their lives.

During the recent Kyle Rittenhouse trial, the young defendant shed tears on the stand, but James — who cries when his team loses a basketball game — claimed Rittenhouse’s tears were phony because the pampered 36-year-old with a middle school education apparently understands the signs of post-traumatic stress.

When Kanter recently tweeted, “Money over Morals for the ‘King,’” and wore sneakers portraying James bowing to Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, James accused Kanter of “trying to use my name to create an opportunity for himself.”

That is tone-deaf nonsense from an imbecile who called the former vice president a piece of sh*t last October.

Kanter’s morals, knowledge, and calling out his league alongside a despicable corporation, is supposedly what the phonies at Nike and the NBA say they value: a solo campaign against a repressive totalitarian government engaged in appalling injustices.

If Nike were consistent, Kanter would be in a Nike commercial, instead of spoiled leftists who either hate America or appease evil.

Related: Big Week for NBA Star: U.S. Citizenship and a Fitting Name Change



But Nike’s wretched CEO argues that Nike is “a brand of China and for China.”

The corporate giant is so in bed with modern Nazis that they even lobbied Congress to weaken an anti-forced-labor bill, because the legislation aimed to curtail major human-rights abuses.

Pure evil. Everyone of good conscience should burn his or her Nike gear as I did years ago. These people will go into the dustbins of history with other evil collaborators.