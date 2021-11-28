News & Politics

Outspoken NBA Star Will Legally Change Name to 'Enes Kanter Freedom’

By A.J. Kaufman Nov 28, 2021 3:30 PM ET
(AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

In a sports world where stars often do everything wrong, Enes Kanter continues to do everything right.

The outspoken Boston Celtics star will legally change his name to “Enes Kanter Freedom,” according to reports.

 

While other NBA players wore cliché and divisive social justice messages during the tumultuous summer of 2020, Kanter chose the word “Freedom” on the back of his jersey.

Kanter, raised in Turkey, a country whose rogue leadership he’s criticized — leading to warrants for his arrest and revocation of his passport — is making the move to celebrate becoming a U.S. citizen Monday afternoon.

Kanter has continually been intrepid this fall, speaking out about the NBA and Nike’s nefarious relationships with Communist China, among much else.

He has criticized several important figures around the league, most notably the ignorant pro-China stooge LeBron James for his cowardice on matters relating to China.

 

Kanter also supports Taiwan, advocates for Tibetan independence, criticizes Chinese genocidal treatment of the Uyghurs, and rightly argues for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Kanter is not the first NBA player to change his name. Ron Artest changed his name to Metta World Peace a decade ago, and Lloyd Bernard Free changed his name to World B. Free in 1981. But none of that involved bravery, depth, or any risk.

A.J. Kaufman
A.J. Kaufman taught school and served as a military historian before beginning his journalism career. His work has appeared in numerous national print and digital outlets since 2005. The author of three books, he also contributes to Israel National News, The Lid, Business Central Magazine, and is a frequent guest on The Ed Morrissey Show. A.J. and his wife currently reside in the Midwest.
