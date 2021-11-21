Columns

Boycott Beijing Olympics: It's More Appalling Than Ever to Reward Chinese Communists

By A.J. Kaufman Nov 21, 2021 8:19 PM ET
President Joe Biden finally is considering a “diplomatic boycott” of February’s Olympics in Beijing.

As China plans to enjoy a 16-day worldwide propaganda event and fundraiser — which more appropriately should be called a “Genocide and State-Sanctioned Rape and Kidnapping Games” — the rogue government deserves global condemnation, and much more than just pulling back a few officials.

I called for a boycott nearly 10 months ago, as did Florida U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and others. Intrepid athlete Enes Kanter suggested this weekend the 2022 games be moved out of China, but that could have and should have occurred long ago.

Let’s go with four specific reasons not to let modern-day totalitarians host the Winter Olympics:

1.Beijing has violated all provisions from the UN Genocide Convention with its abhorrent abuse of Uyghurs in Xinjiang province. Dictator Xi Jinping is holding roughly 2 million Uyghurs and other Muslim minorities in hundreds of clandestine concentration camps and other detention centers. The few who’ve broken free say they were subjected to indoctrination, sexual abuse, and forced sterilization.

2. For going on two years, the brazen CCP categorically refuses to cooperate in any investigation into the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic that’s taken nearly 6 million lives on earth. The noxious group has done everything in its power to obfuscate and lie since the pandemic’s earliest days, from erasing whistleblowers’ names from the Internet to blaming the United States.

3. The crackdown on Hongkongers’ freedom is completely inapposite to laws and promises in the 1997 accord, which handed over the island city from the British to Red China. Not only has the CCP squashed any semblance of democracy, they are now arresting anyone that stands in their way.

4: Only a few weeks ago, the tyrannical regime kidnapped their own Olympian, Peng Shuai, after the tennis star accused former Vice Premier Zhang Gaoli of sexual assault.

Moral cowards like LeBron “Peking” James, Nike, NBC, and other corporate shills may still bow to Chinese dollars, but our amateur athletes, the world’s governments, and the corrupt International Olympic Committee should not permit such evil.

As I wrote in April, this is about the future. Here’s a crucial excerpt:

“Boycotting these Olympics is mainly about denying China another global propaganda opportunity. It is also about changing the behavior of the wealthy IOC members who spit on the idea of human rights as China pampers them. China is not a developing country. It has always had the world’s largest population and, after shedding parts of the communist economic model, the fastest growing and polluting economy on earth. The U.S. government should be the main moral counterbalance to modern totalitarians. Be it Nazi Germany, the Soviet Union, or today, the free world should not lend legitimacy to genocidal regimes; doing so encourages the IOC and others to continue awarding marquee events and publicity wins to the worst regimes on earth.”

A.J. Kaufman
A.J. Kaufman taught school and served as a military historian before beginning his journalism career. His work has appeared in numerous national print and digital outlets since 2005. The author of three books, he also contributes to Alpha News, Israel National News, The Lid, and is a frequent guest on The Ed Morrissey Show. A.J. and his wife currently reside in the Upper Midwest.
