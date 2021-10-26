Censored For Criticizing Chinese Government, Enes Kanter Speaks Out Against Nefarious Nike

In the video below, Kanter points to the glaring disconnect between Nike’s duplicitous commitment to “social justice” and the company’s long-time cozy relationship with the repressive Communist regime. “Nike remains vocal about injustice here in America, but when it comes to China, Nike remains silent,” Kanter claimed. Dear @Nike Stop the modern day SLAVERY, now!!!#HypocriteNike#EndUyghurForcedLabor pic.twitter.com/tvX2k3wE4X — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) October 25, 2021 As an outspoken opponent of authoritarianism, the 29-year-old also has been a noted critic of the Erdogan regime in Turkey. In 2017, Kanter was forced to flee Indonesia after ascertaining that Turkish agents planned to kidnap him. He cannot return to the country of his descent without placing his life in danger. Anything the sports media wanted you to believe about the America-hating Colin Kaepernick actually applies to Kanter — and more. He has absolutely nothing to gain by criticizing Nike and China. And as a Muslim, he could surely face retribution for calling out his co-religionists over their hypocritical “silence and inaction.”

“It’s so disappointing that the governments and leaders of Muslim-majority countries are staying silent while my Muslim brothers are getting killed, raped, and tortured,” Kanter argued last week.

While anti-China human-rights advocates have lauded Kanter’s sentiments, don’t expect any bravery or common sense from the NBA. China is an oppressive dictatorship that forces the gutless league to bend to its noxious will.