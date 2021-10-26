News & Politics

Censored For Criticizing Chinese Government, Enes Kanter Speaks Out Against Nefarious Nike

By A.J. Kaufman Oct 26, 2021 12:28 PM ET
(AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, file)

Enes Kanter continues to be a true voice for the voiceless.

While many sports leagues and athletes placate evil, the Boston Celtics star continues his well-informed attacks on the Chinese Communist Party. He’s already taken on their repression of Tibetans and genocide of the Uyghurs; on Monday afternoon, Kanter targeted another hapless enabler of Beijing, which has faced legitimate accusations of being complicit in China’s slave-labor system.

In the video below, Kanter points to the glaring disconnect between Nike’s duplicitous commitment to “social justice” and the company’s long-time cozy relationship with the repressive Communist regime.

“Nike remains vocal about injustice here in America, but when it comes to China, Nike remains silent,” Kanter claimed.

As an outspoken opponent of authoritarianism, the 29-year-old also has been a noted critic of the Erdogan regime in Turkey. In 2017, Kanter was forced to flee Indonesia after ascertaining that Turkish agents planned to kidnap him. He cannot return to the country of his descent without placing his life in danger.

Anything the sports media wanted you to believe about the America-hating Colin Kaepernick actually applies to Kanter — and more. He has absolutely nothing to gain by criticizing Nike and China. And as a Muslim, he could surely face retribution for calling out his co-religionists over their hypocritical “silence and inaction.”

“It’s so disappointing that the governments and leaders of Muslim-majority countries are staying silent while my Muslim brothers are getting killed, raped, and tortured,” Kanter argued last week.

While anti-China human-rights advocates have lauded Kanter’s sentiments, don’t expect any bravery or common sense from the NBA. China is an oppressive dictatorship that forces the gutless league to bend to its noxious will.

Two years ago this month, Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey voiced support for Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters; he promptly apologized, as did his top player at the time, while the illiterate LeBron James, who audaciously criticized Morey, returned to being a mouthpiece for Chinese money.

Kanter needs to keep speaking out — maybe on COVID origins next — because almost no one else in sports will. Although sensible Americans have called for a boycott of the 2022 Beijing Olympics, and many politicians have finally turned against China, corporate and cultural elites — from the NBA and Nike to Coca-Cola, Apple, and especially Google — happily kowtow to rogue foreign influence.

