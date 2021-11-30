Jussie Smollett Uncovers Who's at Fault for His Race Hoax and You'll Be Shocked to Learn It's Not Jussie Smollett

Jussie Smollett garnered much sympathy for being assaulted by white men who told him in 2019 that downtown Chicago at 2 a.m. was “MAGA country!” It was outed as a hoax.

Now on trial in Chicago for lying to cops about the hoax attack, Smollett is back to assure his ardent fans that he, indeed, is the real victim. We know this because his attorney said so in court.

Let’s recall that in January 2019 Smollett told police that he was attacked by two men who wore red Donald Trump MAGA hats, at least one of whom was white. Smollett claimed the men yelled anti-black and homophobic slurs, splashed him with bleach, wrapped a noose loosely around his neck, and proclaimed, “this is MAGA country.” If it sounds like a badly written story, it’s because it was pre-scripted and stage-managed by the budding director, Jussie Smollett. Certainly, the Chicago police, FBI, and U.S. Postal Service believe that’s the case.

On the first day of the trial, Dan Webb, the special prosecutor brought in to replace the hopelessly compromised DA Kim Foxx, claimed that Smollett conceived of the hoax and held a “dress rehearsal” with the two brothers, Abimbola and Olabinjo Osundairo, including telling them to shout racial and homophobic slurs and ‘MAGA,'” according to the Associated Press.

Smollett bankrolled the caper, giving the brothers cash to buy the props — red hats, rope, and ski masks. They bought bleach to splash on Smollett because the gas they originally planned to use was too dangerous.

Indeed, in the nearly three years since January 2019 phony anti-gay, anti-black attack, Jussie Smollett, has been busy trying to find those white supremacists-KKK-types responsible for this vile attack.

And, lo, on Monday we found out who the real racist and homophobic attackers were.

The black guys.

So these are the white supremacists that attacked #JussieSmollett ? Olabinjo and Abimbola Osundairo And all he had was a tiny scratch on his face? 🙄😅 pic.twitter.com/gxBaqqF0rc — Melani Shah ♣️ (@bl_melanisha) February 15, 2019

That’s right, the Nigerian brothers, who will testify during the trial, were the real brains behind the caper, according to Smollett’s defense attorney, Nenye Uche.

Uche outlined for jurors the way his client was victimized by the men — extras on the set of the TV series Empire, in which Smollett starred. NRO reported that the attorney warned that jurors are “not going to like them,” and called them “sophisticated, highly-intelligent criminals.” He forgot “diabolical.”

Uche said that the brothers were the “only people on camera” seen buying the items for the attack. And the $3,500 check for services rendered was “for meal-planning services. […]The evidence, he said, will show that Smollett was not involved in planning the attack.”

Jurors will be relied upon to determine if indeed there was anything sophisticated and highly intelligent about this hoax, not least of which was why one would hire two black men to portray themselves as white guys.

However, when it came down to blaming someone for his own diabolical, politically pandering, disgraceful, racist, lie intended to garner sympathy and stoke racial outrage, Smollett did what he blamed others for doing: he blamed the black guys.

Got it.