Chris Cuomo Texts Show He Was Running Strategy for Big Brother's Sex Scandal

Chris Cuomo, who repeatedly said he was not helping his brother, Gov. Andrew Cuomo, with sex allegations, was indeed helping him fight the women who came forward. Text messages released by the New York Attorney General’s office show CNN’s Cuomo texting with the governor’s top aide, Melissa DeRosa—a woman he said he was not regularly in touch with. Pages of texts show differently.

Further, CNN supposedly banned Cuomo from helping his brother with the allegations. In the texts, he is seen writing the governor’s responses and directing the attack against the women saying, “I have a lead on the wedding girl,” referring to Anne Ruche, who claimed the former governor groped her at a wedding and provided photos. Chris Cuomo knew that what he was doing was wrong. He texted, “Delete thread now.”

The Daily Mail published all of the texts here.

Cuomo told investigators that he did not talk with Melissa DeRosa regularly under the threat of perjury. Since his texts have proven him a liar, will he be charged? It’s doubtful. The Daily Mail published Chris Cuomo’s statements on CNN when he was accused of strategizing for his brother.

‘I wasn’t in control of anything,’ Cuomo said on the air. ‘I was there to listen and offer my take. And my advice to my brother was simple and consistent – own what you did, tell people what you’ll try to do to be better, be contrite. ‘Finally, accept that it doesn’t matter what you intended, what matters is how your actions and your words are perceived.’ While he never imagined he would have to do it, ‘I did advise my brother to resign when the time came,’ he said.

Clearly, Chris Cuomo’s involvement in this scandal went way beyond listening. He appears to have used his connections to hunt down information for the governor’s crisis team.

The committee investigating Andrew Cuomo found “overwhelming evidence” of sexual misconduct. The governor resigned and Lieutenant Gov. Kathy Hochul took over the governor’s office. But now that the full report is out, will the CNN anchor face any consequences for all the lies he told during the scandal? How far did he go in using his access as a CNN employee to chase down dirt on the victims? Who else knew about it and when did they know it? These are all things CNN should want to find out. Will they, though?