Democrats' Year-End Agenda Tripped Up by GOP Block of Defense Spending Bill

Democrats in Congress had some lofty goals when they began their legislative term in January. They wanted to pass a massive infrastructure bill, get a voting bill passed, move on clean energy and climate change, pass a huge defense policy bill, and pass a gargantuan social spending bill. They also knew they would have to raise the debt limit and pass some kind of budget to keep the government running.

Now here we are almost in December and Democrats still have a “to-do” list a mile long and are still several trillion dollars short.

Republicans have effectively blocked most of the Democrats’ agenda, except for an infrastructure bill that Republicans who voted for it are already wishing they could take back.

But there’s no increase in the debt limit, no budget bill to fund the government after Dec. 6, no voting rights bill, and no Build Back Better bill. And there’s precious little time to move on them.

Democrats tried to pass what they believed was the easiest piece of their year-end legislative blitz. The defense policy bill — all $766 billion of it — has been delayed by Republicans who don’t want additional amendments added to the legislation before voting on it. Democrats say there are enough amendments already and the Senate should get on with it.

If this is the “easy” bill Democrats were talking about, what trouble will the rest of their agenda be in?

Politico: