The Morning Briefing: Donald Trump Is 2021's Man of the Year

It is that time of year when “Best Of” and Worst Of” lists are made and we reflect upon where we’ve come in the last twelve months. This year, of course, the last twelve months have really been the last 22 months because the slog that was the last ten months of 2020 just bled into 2021 and kept on annoying us. While you all know that I expect more of the same in 2022, I don’t like to dwell in despair. Interiorly, I’m rather festive.

Kevin wrote something yesterday that got my thoughts moving in a slightly more positive direction:

One of the best things about having Trump in the White House was knowing we had a president who is a brawler. He never backed down from a fight. We all knew Trump wasn’t afraid to throw a punch. It was like going drinking with a friend who teaches Krav Maga (get it Maga!), if there is trouble, Trump is happy to whack a mole. Trump is now on the sidelines but still making moves. He continues his sold-out live appearances. Most importantly, he endorses people he will need in politics should he return. Trump’s endorsement record is astounding. In 2020, Trump’s endorsement record was 120-2. This year it was 17-1. He has already endorsed dozens for the 2022 mid-term elections. Recalcitrant RINOs beware. Liz Cheney should freshen up her resume. Never Trumpers need to realize that the Republican party now belongs to Trump.

While the year didn’t start off so well for Trump he certainly didn’t let that get in the way of his remaking of the Republican party. Naturally, the Democrats and their flying monkeys in the mainstream media tell a tale of a miserable Trump. They lie all of the time though. As Kevin pointed out, he has had a pretty good year as a GOP kingmaker, which is the best we could have hoped for under the circumstances. He’s helped lay the groundwork for what could be a spectacular midterm election year for Republicans.

Another great accomplishment of Trump’s this past year was the way he kept the Democrats obsessed with him. They weren’t going to have much of a game with the babbling fool Biden in office but what little chance they had for success was completely undone by the fact that they couldn’t stop thinking about Donald Trump.

He remained the monster under their beds and gave them night terrors even in the light of day and it’s still making them flail.

So yeah, Trump is my Man of the Year, not just because of the endorsement record that Kevin wrote about but also because he hasn’t let the Democrats enjoy one moment of their “victory” in the 2020 election.

