COVID Cases Hit Record High Despite Biden’s Promise to ‘Shut Down the Virus'

It’s now been over a year since the first vaccines were approved for emergency use by the FDA, yet new cases of COVID-19 have doubled over the past two weeks in the United States, reaching their highest level on record.

Last year, Biden repeatedly insisted that he would “shut down the virus” and accused Trump of not having a plan to “get this virus under control,” while insisting that he did. In July, Biden gave a speech celebrating our “independence from COVID-19.”

SUPERCUT: Biden repeatedly promised to “shut down the virus.” SPOILER ALERT: He failed.pic.twitter.com/Yhffn1GXls — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 15, 2021

Instead, cases have surged due to the delta and omicron variants, and new cases have reached an average of over 265,000 a day, eclipsing the previous high of 250,000 in mid-January.

As of Monday, more Americans have died from COVID under Joe Biden than under Donald Trump. That same day, Joe Biden shifted the responsibility of ending the pandemic onto our nation’s governors, arguing that “there is no federal solution [to COVID]. This gets solved at a state level.”