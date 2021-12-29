Yet Another Hate Crime Hoax, This Time in Maryland

As every good Leftist knows and very much wants you to admit, America is a racist, hate-filled country in which people of color, Muslims, and other victim classes are routinely subjected to discrimination, harassment, and even violence. The only problem with our culture of “systemic racism,” which Critical Race Theory advocates claim to be working hard to transform for the good, is that it’s not even close to being backed up by reality. Again and again, the hate crimes that are invoked as evidence of the “white supremacist” violence that the government and media tell us so much about turn out to be fake. Just before Christmas, yet another hate crime was unmasked as a hoax; the Critical Race Theory crowd would be embarrassed by all this fakery, if they were capable of embarrassment.

This latest hoax started on Nov. 16 on The Commons at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC), where, according to UMBC Police Chief Paul Dillon, “a student reported to a Commons staff member that an unknown male attempted to remove her hijab. UMBC Police are investigating, and the Division of Student Affairs is reaching out to students most directly impacted as well as shared governance leaders in our community.”

Dillon asked the UMBC community to come forward if they had any information about this crime, and reminded the racist, redneck yahoos roaming around Baltimore that “UMBC students, faculty, staff members or visitors who choose to violate relevant policies and laws are solely responsible for their actions.” This apparently needed to be said in order to try to quell any riots that might break out over the “hate crime.” Dillon assured UMBC that justice would be done, regardless of the perception of “systemic racism” that had been reinforced by the hate crime itself: “University authorities will make every effort to sanction individuals who violate those policies and laws.”

The intrepid guardian of justice also felt it necessary to make sure everyone understood that UMBC was against hate crimes: “Such incidents are inconsistent with UMBC values, including our community’s respect for diversity and inclusion.” In fact, UMBC was institutionally against such crimes: “Students in need of support can contact i3b – Initiatives for Identity, Inclusion & Belonging.” This campus office, also located in The Commons, declares proudly that “UMBC is one of the most diverse campuses in the nation, and we value the richness that such diversity brings to campus life. The Initiatives for Identity, Inclusion & Belonging creates opportunities for students to build their awareness and knowledge of diverse people, cultures, and belief systems. Through facilitated discussions, informal gatherings, educational engagements, presentations, and campus-wide events, individual students, student organizations, and classes learn the skills to create inclusive, just and mutually respectful communities at UMBC and beyond.”

With “diversity” and “inclusion” being so strongly valued at UMBC, Dillon thought it necessary to inform the elect about the presence of heretics: “We believe it is important to alert our campus community about these divisive and hurtful occurrences.” After all, how else could campus Leftists feel that icy little thrill of fear of the lurking racists ready to brutalize them as soon as they were out of a lighted area under video surveillance?

After news of this incident hit campus, the Muslim Students Association was quick to respond: “It has come to our attention that yesterday a hate crime has occurred to a Muslim sister of ours on campus. As you can imagine, we are shocked, disgusted, and outraged that an event like this has occurred to one of our own sisters in Faith. As Muslims, our Faith requires us to stand up for Justice, especially for those who are constantly under oppression.”

But as is so often the case, there wasn’t anything for Leftists or members of the Left’s favorite religion to fear at all, and yet again no sign of anyone being “constantly under oppression.” The College Fix reported on the Tuesday before Christmas that UMBC has ended its investigation of the incident, as video footage of the place where the assault was claimed to have taken place showed no sign of any such incident. Campus police officer Bruce Perry wrote in the police report that he and a detective “reviewed the camera footage of the area where this incident was reported to have happened. We watched from 5 pm up until the point it was reported to the Commons information desk. We did not [see] [redacted] on the footage during that time.”

Perry contacted the woman who had made the initial complaint and “asked her if [she] wanted to come in [and] give a statement about what happened. She indicated that she would come in and provide a statement if there is video of the incident.” However, she didn’t do so, and so lacking any further leads, UMBC ended its investigation.

Why are there so many fake hate crimes of this kind? The obvious answer is that they validate the Left’s view of the world. Reality certainly doesn’t do so, so some people try to force reality to fit their preconceptions. And in this age of absurdity, being a victim confers status, respect, and influence. That ensures that this silly non-incident at UMBC will not be even close to the last of its kind.