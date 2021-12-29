Why Is the World Still Accepting China’s Dishonest COVID-19 Numbers?

The venerable South China Morning Post explained Monday that “so far China has reported nine Covid-19 cases caused by the omicron variant, including two who were infected by a man returning from Canada.”

The United States is averaging about 235,000 cases per day, and in the most recent CDC analysis, almost 60% of new cases are from omicron. Assuming the accuracy of those numbers, the U.S. is currently averaging roughly 140,000 Omicron cases per day, while China, with five times the population, is averaging one omicron case per day. Yes, one.

While the numbers in America aren’t totally accurate — folks with positive at-home tests don’t always notify health authorities, and many asymptomatic people are unaware they have the virus — official Chinese statistics are preposterous.

Yes, the ChiComs initiated city-wide lockdowns and welded people’s home doors shut, but it’s implausible that a massively contagious virus in every other country suddenly became mostly innocuous upon entering China.

In recent weeks, coronavirus cases skyrocketed in neighboring countries like Laos and Vietnam.

But many global public health officials and diplomats avert their eyes from Beijing’s lies because they hope that ignoring the dishonesty will make the odious government more honest in the future.

The Economist recently efforted to ascertain the pandemic’s true death toll.

They estimated that China has experienced close to 2 million excess deaths compared to the “normal” trend. This figure is 17,000% more than the official Chinese death figure of about 4,600.

The Chinese people have probably been living with a lot more exposure to Covid-19 than Beijing will admit. That’s sad from a transparency standpoint, but could be good news in the end, as there will be far more people with existing natural immunity than official statistics suggest.

We continue to be fed risible lies to cover up a Chinese failures and should push back.

And yet, because we are inexplicably not boycotting the upcoming Genocide Olympics, our athletes could easily catch the virus while in Beijing. And if there are new variants emerging in China, will the communist government tell us before it’s too late?

Aren’t you glad the world and despicable corporations like Nike and Google are honoring the country that gave the world COVID-19 and is committing genocide with another propaganda opportunity?