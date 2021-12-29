Man Becomes Jeopardy's Top 'Female' Earner

The ability of men to erase women has now expanded to game shows.

On Friday, Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider became, according to NBC News, “the highest-earning female contestant in the game show’s nearly 57-year run.”

There’s just one problem. Amy Schneider is a man.

Amy Schneider is a man who identifies as a woman. Some call that a transgender woman. Despite his identifying as a woman, he is biologically male.

While Jeopardy! doesn’t distinguish between male and female contestants in their hall of fame, he is referred to by female pronouns and as a woman on the show and the Jeopardy! website.

Unlike sports, where men have multiple physical advantages over women, men don’t have an innate advantage over women in Jeopardy!, but Schneider being dubbed the highest-earning female in Jeopardy! history nevertheless erases the achievements of actual women who have competed in the show, like Larissa Kelly, the true highest-earning female in Jeopardy! history.

Unfortunately, in a testament to the power of the woke mob, Larissa Kelly seems to accept that she’s been dethroned as the highest-earning female contestant.

“Well, it was fun to hold a Jeopardy record for a few years…but it’s been even more fun to watch [Amy Schneider] set new standards for excellence, on the show and off,” Larissa Kelly tweeted last week. “Congratulations to Amy on becoming the woman with the highest overall earnings in the show’s history!”

Despite the widespread transgender movement propaganda, the overwhelming majority of Americans reject the trans movement’s assertion that there are more than two distinct genders.